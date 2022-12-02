Kim Kardashian Slays In Strapless Bikini Top In 1st Photos Since Kanye West Divorce Finalized

SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, looked completely unbothered as she stepped out in a strapless bikini top just two days after her divorce from Kanye West, 45, was finalized. The mom-of-four slayed in the sexy number that featured oversized black sunglasses, a black latex top, and multi-colored trousers with a black belt. She opted to wear her long blonde tresses in loose waves, carefully moving the locks away from her shoulders on Dec. 1.

Her sister, Khloe Kardashian, 38, also stepped out for a night on the town in Miami with Keeks. Koko opted for a monochromatic ensemble that consisted of a figure-hugging black bodysuit, open-toe heels, black sunglasses, and her Judith Leiber bedazzled alien purse. In addition, Khloe carried her iPhone in hand to stay connected and rocked long white-tip acrylic nails for the evening.

Kim’s sisters’ night out comes the same day that her ex-husband was slammed for praising Adolf Hitler during an on-air interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. “The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world,” Ye said, per NBC News. “I see good things about Hitler, also.” The Grammy-winner also emphasized how the dictator, in his opinion, contributed to the world. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. Also, Hitler was born Christian,” the Yeezy designer added.

This is not the first time that Kanye makes anti-Semitic remarks, as he was previously suspended on Instagram for making hurtful remarks towards the Jewish community in Oct. Following his comments, several brands cut ties with the rapper, including his collaborator, Adidas. On Oct. 25, the sportswear company released the following statement: “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Kanye’s recent praise for Hitler also comes just two days after he and Kim finalized their divorce settlement on Nov. 29. The 45-year-old will be required to pay The Kardashians star a total of $200,000 per month in child support, and will also be responsible for 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, tuition, and their security expenses.

A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife that Kim feels much “relief”, following the split. “Kim has been praying that Kanye would finally agree to settle this divorce, it’s been such a struggle with him. So, of course, this is a massive relief, she’s so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” they said. In addition, both Kim and Ye have “equal access” to their four kids, as they share joint physical and legal custody of them. The 42-year-old and Ye got married in May 2014, and Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. The ex power couple share four kids including: North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4.