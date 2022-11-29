Kardashians Gather For Family Meeting After Kim Finalizes Divorce From Kanye West

A portion of the Kardashian clan gathered with Travis Barker at his Los Angeles recording studio hours after Kim and Kanye finally settled their divorce.

November 29, 2022 8:58PM EST
Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West Kim Kardashian out and about, New York, USA - 01 Feb 2017 Kim Kardashian and kids leaving home in New York City
Thousand Oaks, CA - Kim Kardashian attends her daughter North's Basketball Game in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. 21 Oct 2022 Pictured: Kanye West & Daughter North West Were Spotted Sitting Court side At Her Basketball Game In Thousand Oaks, CA. The Two Were Seen Bonding In Between Breaks Of Her Game. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910307_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock

Several members of the KarJenner clan were seen gathering at Travis Barker’s DTA Records Studio on Monday night, Nov. 28 — the same day Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, finalized their divorce nearly two years after Kim filed for divorce at the Los Angeles Superior Court. While the subject of the meeting is unknown, it’s plausible that it centered around the divorce. Unless the famous family is working on a new Christmas jingle produced by the Blink-182 drummer, that is!

In photos obtained by Page Six that can be seen here, Kim arrived at the Los Angeles area recording studio in a light gray hoodie and matching sweats. She had her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a low bun and paired her sweatsuit with white sneakers. She was also seen sipping on what appeared to be a berry smoothie.

Kim Kardashian Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West walked down the aisle in 2014 (Photo: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

Khloé Kardashian, 38, also donned a matching sweatsuit but in black. She donned a black beanie and wore her lengthy caramel-colored locks down. Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, was seen exiting the studio hand-in-hand with Travis, 47. Travis looked skater casual in a plain black tee, black pants, and black Vans, while the Poosh founder also donned an all-black ensemble. She looked as chic as ever in flared black pants that featured edgy eyelets halfway up her calf. She kept warm in a black jacket and protected her eyes from the sun in jet black sunglasses.

Of course, a family gathering isn’t complete with the matriarch, Kris Jenner. The 67-year-old momager smiled at the entrance of the studio in a black pantsuit that had a red neckline and platform shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted holding each other’s hand as they left the studio (Photo: Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

The news of Kim and Kanye’s divorce settlement broke on Tuesday, Nov. 29. According to official documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye decided they will have joint custody with “equal access” to their children — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. Despite having joint custody, Kim will receive $200,000 a month in child support from Kanye, and he has also been ordered to pay half of their children’s tuition and other education-related expenses as well as half of their security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support in their prenup.

Their divorce settlement comes after Kanye very publicly tried to win Kim back and refused to respond to her divorce filing — even when she was dating Pete Davidson. Kim made her vision clear for Kanye when in Dec. 2021, she filed documents with the Los Angeles court system to be legally declared single. Her request was granted in March of this year.

