Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With Travis Barker & Penelope, 10, On L.A. Outing

New wife Kourtney Kardashian was spotted holding hands with both the Blink-182 drummer and her daughter, Penelope, on a sunny Tuesday in Los Angeles.

July 26, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is living her best life! With new hubby Travis Barker, 46, on her right arm and daughter Penelope Disick, 10, on her left, the Poosh maven stepped out on Tuesday, July 26, with a wide smile on her face. In pics, Kourt wore her signature black, with a pair of sleek yoga pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt. She wore her hair in cute braids and accessorized with coordinating sneakers and a dark ball cap. Travis rocked long shorts, a graphic tee, and sneakers. Both finished off their casual daytime looks with sunglasses.

Kourtney’s daughter with ex Scott Disick, Penelope, happily joined the couple on their Calabasas, Los Angeles errands to a dermatologist’s office and trendy Erewhon market for lunch. She hung onto her mama’s arm as she smiled in the sunshine. Penelope wore a black tee emblazoned with the faces of goth band The Cure, beige pants, and slide sandals. The famous Kardashian kid wore her hair long and parted down the middle.

The appearance back in Los Angeles comes after Travis and Kourtney were seen taking some much-needed down-time in tony vacay spot Palm Springs. Kourtney took to Instagram to share a series of pics of the family enjoying the desert enclave. “Desert dream,” she captioned the post, which included pics of the kids frolicking in an expansive pool, Kourtney dripping wet in a string bikini, and the newly married duo heading out for a romantic couple’s bike ride.

And the extended honeymoon continues for them, as Kourt recently called Travis “the most thoughtful person” on social media after he sent her a romantic bouquet of flowers earlier this month. A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June that the new bride is “loving every second of playing wife.”

Apparently, the newlyweds also “cannot stop looking at photos from their wedding and she is telling everyone to call her Mrs. Barker.” Kourtney and Travis got married no fewer than three times this past year. A practice run in Las Vegas in April was followed by a small legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in May.

They also held a lavish, star-studded ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22.

