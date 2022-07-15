Kourtney Kardashian Holds Travis Barker’s Hand While On Coffee Run With Her Son Reign, 7: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, enjoyed a quick lunch and coffee with rockstar husband Travis Barker, 46 and son Reign Disick, 7, out at Westlake Village’s JOi Café on Wednesday, July 13. The Poosh CEO and founder frequents the eatery because of its variety of plant-based dishes, smoothies, and coffee, all adjacent to Kourt’s healthy lifestyle and personal brand.

Kourtney, who is smitten with Travis and every aspect of married life, kept it low-key as she held hands with Travis with Reign in tow in a graphic raglan tee and drawstring sweats, topped off with sandals and shades. Travis donned a similar getup with a dark gray pullover hoodie, navy sweats, sneakers, and shades. Meanwile, Reign matched his mom’s vibe in a light gray tee with fuzzy black pants and slides with a cafe doggie bag in tow. Though Kourtney shares children Mason, 12, and Penelope, 10 with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, neither were in tow during the trio’s cafe trip.

Travis appeared to be in good spirits, fresh from his recent hospital stint. The Blink-182 drummer was recently hospitalized with a severe case of acute pancreatitis, but has since performed live on stage with pal Machine Gun Kelly during the singer’s concert at The Forum in Inglewood.

Travis’s six-day stay took him to West Hills Hospital near his home in Calabasas, California after his pancreatitis flare-up, brought on by a recen colonoscopy. He was later transferred to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Beverly Hills, with Kourtney photographed by his side at every turn.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube,” Travis explained. “This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better,” he shared via social media.

Kourtney took to Instagram with her own thoughts on her husband’s health scare. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she wrote. ” I am so touched and appreciative.”