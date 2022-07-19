Kourtney Kardashian Is Soaking Wet In A Bikini In New Photos From Palm Springs Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian is making the most of the desert heat! The Poosh founder, 43, was seen on social media flaunting a series of pics from upscale resort town Palm Springs, California, on July 19. In one of them, Kourt leaned in for a stunning bikini selfie as she literally dripped with pool water, palm trees in the background. Her gorgeous wedding ring was also visible in the shot. “Desert dream,” she captioned the Instagram photo collection, alongside a row of vacation-themed emojis, including a palm tree, bicycle, and sunglasses.

Temperatures in the tony desert getaway town exceeded 110 degrees on Tuesday, so a dip in the pool was definitely in order. In other pics, Kourt was seen rocking sunglasses, a green kerchief, and the matching green string bikini as she lounged in the heat. She appeared to have brought her children along, as she posted a pool photo of kids playing in a large pool with floaties. Husband Travis Barker, 46, was also along for the relaxing mid-summer getaway — Kourtney posted a pic of matching “Bride” and “Groom” coffee cups, as well as a snap of Travis heading off on a shirtless mountain bike ride.

The co-star of Hulu’s The Kardashians shared a couple of scrumptious foodie pics, too, including cinnamon rolls and a sandwich. Hordes of Kourtney’s 191M followers took to the comments section to weigh in on the beauty’s down time. “Mrs. Barker,” Travis commented simply. “The California dream,” another follower quipped, while yet another wrote, “You’re so blessed!”

The desert escape comes after a dramatic couple of months for the newlyweds. Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a lavish May 26 Portofino, Italy, ceremony, before Travis was unexpectedly hospitalized for acute pancreatitis on June 28. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the ordeal only strengthened their commitment.

“Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her,” the source told HL in a June 30 report. “She knew that she had to be strong for Travis. She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.” The source added that the reality star couldn’t imagine being without the Blink-182 drummer. Kourtney “could not imagine her life without Travis, and she would not want to,” the source said. “She got her happily ever after and she wants to grow old with him.”