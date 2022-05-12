Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Seemingly Host Wedding Shower In Palm Springs

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian geared up for the wedding with a special celebration, which seemed to be a wedding shower, on Thursday, May 12. The couple and their friends posted photos from the epic celebration to their Instagram Stories, showing off that a great time had been had by all.

The couple’s friend Toby Morse (from the band H20) posted a selfie to his Instagram Story of himself lounging with a congratulatory message. “Beautiful Day Today! Thanks for having us and congrats,” he wrote, plus the hashtag “#YoureSoCool,” a reference to True Romance, one of the couple’s favorite movies. In the windows behind him, balloon letters spelling out “Kravis 4ever” could be seen.

The pair’s other friend Phil Riportella also posted a photo of a yummy-looking skull cookie, fitting for Kourtney and Travis’ love of skeletons. The couple also posted a few videos of themselves watching a poolside screening of Edward Scissorhands, which seemed to end the night.

View Related Gallery Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids: The Famous Couple & Their Blended Family Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022

The apparent wedding shower wasn’t the only celebration of love the two have had recently. After the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, Kourt and the blink-182 drummer had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator for them to tie the knot, but the ceremony wasn’t official, because they didn’t get a marriage license before the late-night affair.

Other than the recent party, Kourtney also celebrated her 43rd birthday back in April! Travis made sure that her special day was absolutely magical with a complete Disneyland trip. He also wrote a beautiful b-day message to his future wife in the caption. “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you,” he said, including an infinity symbol.

Kourtney has also gushed over Travis, especially in a recent episode of The Kardashians, where she said that she was glad that her kids were seeing her with such a great partner. “Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I’m actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven’t seen that their whole lives,” she said.