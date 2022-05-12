Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Seemingly Host Wedding Shower In Palm Springs

The couple hosted an extravagant event in the sun with their friends, seemingly to celebrate their upcoming wedding.

May 12, 2022 5:09PM EDT
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
New York, NY - Kourtney Kardashian stuns while heading to a Met Gala afterparty with Travis Barker in New York. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian geared up for the wedding with a special celebration, which seemed to be a wedding shower, on Thursday, May 12. The couple and their friends posted photos from the epic celebration to their Instagram Stories, showing off that a great time had been had by all.

The couple’s friend Toby Morse (from the band H20) posted a selfie to his Instagram Story of himself lounging with a congratulatory message. “Beautiful Day Today! Thanks for having us and congrats,” he wrote, plus the hashtag “#YoureSoCool,” a reference to True Romance, one of the couple’s favorite movies. In the windows behind him, balloon letters spelling out “Kravis 4ever” could be seen.

The pair’s other friend Phil Riportella also posted a photo of a yummy-looking skull cookie, fitting for Kourtney and Travis’ love of skeletons. The couple also posted a few videos of themselves watching a poolside screening of Edward Scissorhands, which seemed to end the night.

The apparent wedding shower wasn’t the only celebration of love the two have had recently. After the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, Kourt and the blink-182 drummer had an impromptu Las Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator for them to tie the knot, but the ceremony wasn’t official, because they didn’t get a marriage license before the late-night affair.

Other than the recent party, Kourtney also celebrated her 43rd birthday back in April! Travis made sure that her special day was absolutely magical with a complete Disneyland trip. He also wrote a beautiful b-day message to his future wife in the caption. “My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you,” he said, including an infinity symbol.

Kourtney and Travis stunned on the red carpet for the Met Gala. (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock
)

Kourtney has also gushed over Travis, especially in a recent episode of The Kardashians, where she said that she was glad that her kids were seeing her with such a great partner. “Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I’m actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven’t seen that their whole lives,” she said.

