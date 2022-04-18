Travis Barker Wishes ‘Best Friend’ & ‘Love’ Kourtney Kardashian Happy Birthday In PDA Tribute

Travis Barker took to Instagram to share a gorgeous black and white photo of him wrapping his arms around Kourtney Kardashian on her 43rd birthday and added a sweet message for her in the caption.

April 18, 2022 4:40PM EDT
Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian dresses down as she steps out to pick up green smoothies with Travis Barker in L.A. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 15 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785e) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Image Credit: NGRE / BACKGRID

Travis Barker, 46, is showing love to his fiancee Kourtney Kardashian for her 43rd birthday. The Blink 182 drummer shared a loving photo and caption to his Instagram page on April 18, reminding others just how special his bond is with the reality star. In the eye-catching black and white pic, he is standing shirtless with his lady love, who is wearing a silky and lace top, while he wraps his arms around her and she looks down.

Travis Barker’s sweet birthday message to Kourtney Kardashian. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾,” Travis captioned the post, which was met with a lot of comments, including one from the birthday girl.

“All I could ever dream of and more ♾,” she wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at a previous event. (Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

One fan followed Kourtney’s comment by writing, “Wow so beautiful” and many others wished Kourtney a “Happy Birthday.”

Before Travis and Kourtney made headlines for her birthday message, they did so for tying the knot at a Las Vegas chapel after they attended the 2022 Grammy Awards on April 4. The couple said “I do” in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator but Kourtney later confirmed the ceremony wasn’t official because they didn’t have their marriage certificate. “Practice makes perfect,” she wrote alongside some epic pics she shared from the memorable moment.

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in Oct. 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. From attending fancy events together and showing of PDA, to spending comfortable nights at home alone, these two are a perfect example of two people so in love!

Back in Sept., a source told us that the lovebirds had marriage and babies on their minds. “Marriage and babies are on their minds, and they would like nothing better than it to happen within the next two years,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It is a big goal for them both to have this happen. They are so ridiculously in love.”

