Kourtney Kardashian Treated To Disneyland Date With Travis Barker On Her Birthday: Photos

HBD Kourt! Travis Barker took his future wife and all their children to the Happiest Place on Earth to celebrate her 43rd birthday.

By:
April 19, 2022 1:26PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian
There’s not better place to celebrate a birthday than Disneyland. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian! The Poosh founder spent her 43rd birthday on Monday, April 18 at the Anaheim, California park with her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, and all six of their respective children. That includes Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, Reign Disick, 7, Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Talk about an epic squad!

Kourtney Kardashian at Disneyland on April 18

Kourtney walked around the park in a royal blue sweater from the Disney animated musical Oliver & Company. Travis, meanwhile, stuck to his signature all-black look that included a short-sleeved shirt, a pair of jeans, and boots. The Blink-182 drummer also rocked a backwards black hat and a pair of shades.

“Kravis” and the kids got dinner at the park. They all sang “Happy Birthday” to Kourtney at the table, which Landon documented on his Instagram Stories. Kourt had a giant smile on her face as she looked at her birthday cake while surrounded by her loved ones.

Kourtney & Travis
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker at Disneyland with their kids on April 18

Aside from Disneyland, Kourtney also received lots and lots of birthday love on social media. Her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner all shared Instagram tributes to Kourtney in honor of her big day. Travis, who proposed to The Kardashians star in October, also honored his future wife by sharing a black and white pic of the couple getting cozy and a sweet message to Kourtney.

“My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾,” Travis captioned the post, which the birthday girl commented on. “All I could ever dream of and more ♾,” she wrote back to her future hubby.

