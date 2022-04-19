Kourtney Kardashian Treated To Disneyland Date With Travis Barker On Her Birthday: Photos

There’s not better place to celebrate a birthday than Disneyland. Just ask Kourtney Kardashian! The Poosh founder spent her 43rd birthday on Monday, April 18 at the Anaheim, California park with her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, and all six of their respective children. That includes Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, Reign Disick, 7, Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 16, and Atiana De La Hoya, 23. Talk about an epic squad!

Kourtney walked around the park in a royal blue sweater from the Disney animated musical Oliver & Company. Travis, meanwhile, stuck to his signature all-black look that included a short-sleeved shirt, a pair of jeans, and boots. The Blink-182 drummer also rocked a backwards black hat and a pair of shades.

“Kravis” and the kids got dinner at the park. They all sang “Happy Birthday” to Kourtney at the table, which Landon documented on his Instagram Stories. Kourt had a giant smile on her face as she looked at her birthday cake while surrounded by her loved ones.

View Related Gallery Stars At Disneyland: Kardashians, Kobe Bryant, Cardi B & More At The Happiest Place On Earth Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday with Scott Disick and her kids at Disneyland. Kourtney also brought her neice North West along, whohad a great time on the carousel. The family were seen enjoying several rides including 'It's A Small World' 'Thunder Mountain' 'Dumbo' and 'Mr Toad's Wild Adventure'. The group brought along a couple of their own bodyguards and were joined by Disneylands head of security. 18 Apr 2017 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, North West. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA30260_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her 43rd birthday at Disneyland with fiance Travis Barker. 18 Apr 2022 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian. Photo credit: Whatever / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA849432_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Aside from Disneyland, Kourtney also received lots and lots of birthday love on social media. Her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner all shared Instagram tributes to Kourtney in honor of her big day. Travis, who proposed to The Kardashians star in October, also honored his future wife by sharing a black and white pic of the couple getting cozy and a sweet message to Kourtney.

“My best friend, my lover, my everything Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash I love you ♾,” Travis captioned the post, which the birthday girl commented on. “All I could ever dream of and more ♾,” she wrote back to her future hubby.