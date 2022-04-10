Exclusive

Why Travis Scott Thought ‘It Was Best’ To Skip ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Travis Scott wasn’t by Kylie Jenner’s side at Hulu’s premiere night for ‘The Kardashians’ — even though he’s set to appear on the show. A source reveals to HL EXCLUSIVELY why.

Travis Scott was notably missing from Hulu’s premiere of The Kardashians and by Kylie Jenner‘s side on April 7 — and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 30-year-old rapper “thought it was best” if he didn’t attend the event. “Travis thought that if he was at the premiere, he would have taken away from what the night was meant to be. He has a lot of things to deal with and if he was out at a premiere having a fun time, he knows exactly how that would look like,” the insider revealed. Travis is, however, set to appear on the series with Kylie.

The Houston native has kept a relatively low profile after the Astroworld music festival tragedy in Nov. 2021 that resulted in the deaths of 10 people, including many more injured. “He is not interested in playing that game. He is interested in being in a place where everything goes smoothly and him not being there is what needed to happen,” the source explained. He only recently performed for the first time at a private Oscar party two weeks ago, held by Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva at a Bel-Air residence.

“There was zero issue for him not being [at the Hulu premiere], it was all a part of the plan,” the told HL. Other partners of the Kardashian and Jenner clan were on hand, however: Kourtney Kardashian made it a family affair with fiancé Travis Barker, while Kim Kardashian also went red-carpet official with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the event, and Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble happily posed for some photos.

Travis, however, wanted to let his cosmetic mogul girlfriend — who just gave birth to their second child, a son, in February — enjoy her big night. “Travis has made public appearances over the past few months, but he and Kylie have not stepped out together for a big event like this since their baby was born,” a second source said of the couple, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi. Notably, Stormi was also not present for the event, but cousins Reign, 6, and True, 4, were in attendance.

“Travis and Kylie discussed the premiere, but ultimately Travis decided it was best to sit this one out. He didn’t want anything to take away from Kylie’s big night,” the second insider said to HL, adding that the “Franchise” rapper stayed home with his children. “He didn’t want people making this premiere all about their first appearance on the red carpet with Kylie since the birth of their baby. Travis wanted to let Kylie shine and he was watching the kids.”