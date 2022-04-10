Why Scott Disick ‘Felt Like An Outcast’ At ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Scott Disick attended the Hulu premiere with new GF Rebecca Donaldson, but things were awkward with ex Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker’s family night.

Scott Disick is still very much part of the Kardashian clan — however, the 38-year-old “felt like an outcast” at the premiere for the family’s new Hulu series, which drops on April 14. The Talentless CEO attended the black carpet event with his new girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson, 27, while ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian made it a family affair with fiancé Travis Barker and son Reign, 6, and Travis’ kids Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22. Although Scott has maintained public support for Kourt and Travis, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why he still was in an “awkward position.”

“Scott totally felt like the outcast last night. He wasn’t especially happy about having to be there for Kourtney and Travis’s family night,” the insider explained. “He knew that Kourtney had planned this big family outing with Travis, and he was made aware of this by multiple people. He knew how important this was to Kourtney that there be no drama,” the source detailed.

Of course, Scott was a major player on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran on E! for 20 seasons. His early romance with Kourtney — including a near-wedding in Las Vegas — was all caught on cameras. Beyond that, viewers followed their trials and tribulations over the years, including multiple splits, Scott’s battle with alcoholism, and becoming parents of three to Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and youngest, Reign. Kourtney and Travis confirmed their PDA-filled romance last Spring, however, viewers of The Kardashians will get a closer look at the pairs’ relationship — including the Blink-182 drummer’s romantic Montecito proposal.

“Scott is in an awkward position right now because, since the beginning of the show, his drama and love story with Kourtney was a central focus. And now Travis has taken that role and it is so upsetting to Scott,” the source tells HL. “It’s like he got recast.”

The reality star has been hanging out consistently with Rebecca, a model, in recent weeks though: the two were seen enjoying a date at the ritzy Nobu Malibu this weekend, just says after the Hulu premiere. Our insider also revealed that he even introduced the 27-year-old to Kourtney at The Kardashians event.

“Scott brought Rebecca to the premiere because he didn’t want to go alone. He stayed very lowkey and even introduced Kourtney to Rebecca. It was cordial and simple and done without cameras. Scott wants to move on, and he is trying everything in his power to do so, but his heart isn’t letting him,” they explained.

As for where Scott’s feelings are for Kourtney, a second insider tells us that he feels “stuck” and that he will “be involved” with the Poosh founder forever. “Scott is almost in a holding pattern to where he knows what he wants to do and wants to move on, but he also is stuck because he is going to be involved with Kourtney forever… It really bugs him that he has to be a part of Kourtney’s new life and having to act like it is all OK. Scott is going to have new girlfriends, but he is never going to get over Kourtney and it really plays with his emotions because he can’t get away from it at all,” they spilled.