Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson’s Romance Heats Up With Date After Debut At ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson
Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson were spotted happily visiting Nobu in West Hollywood, CA with friends, just a few days after their red carpet debut as a couple.

Scott Disick, 38, and Rebecca Donaldson, 27, appear to still be going strong with their latest outing! The new lovebirds, who made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Kardashians on April 7, were seen enjoying an early dinner with pals at Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood on April 9. They were all smiles while being photographed making their way back to their car and looked relaxed.

Rebecca Donaldson during her latest outing with Scott Disick.

Scott wore a black hoodie and olive green shorts during the outing and added sunglasses to the look. Rebecca went with a white crop top, jeans, and sandals, and also had sunglasses resting atop her head. Her hair was pulled back and she appeared to have very little or no makeup on.

Scott Disick during the dinner outing.

Scott and Rebecca’s latest outing comes after they made headlines for showing up to the Kardashians premiere. The good looking couple turned heads as they posed while dressed to impress at the highly-anticipated event and their appearance together seemed to prove that their romance is going quite well. During the fun premiere, Scott wore a black blazer over a white buttoned top, black pants, and black shoes while Rebecca wore a one-sleeved mini dress and open-toe heels.

Before the premiere, Scott and Rebecca were spotted earlier that same week. They spent time in Malibu, CA together on April 5 and the following day they went for a night out in Hollywood. For the latter, they visited a night club and were photographed walking outside.

Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson
Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson at the ‘Kardashians’ premiere. ( Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock)

Rebecca is the first woman Scott has been romantically linked to since his ex Kourtney Kardashian had a wedding at a Las Vegas chapel with her fiance Travis Barker last weekend. The soon-to-be husband and wife didn’t officially get hitched at the chapel but they did say “I do” in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator and took awesome photos. Kourtney shared the snapshots on her Instagram page with the caption, “practice makes perfect.”