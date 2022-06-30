Kourtney Kardashian Staying ‘Strong’ For Travis Barker As ‘Whole Family’ Is Supporting Them

Travis Barker, 46, is in the hospital for pancreatitis but has support from his entire family, including his wife Kourtney Kardashian. “When he was rushed to the hospital, she was very scared,” a source close to Kourtney, 43, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY amidst Travis’ unexpected health scare. “Kourtney is a very strong woman, but this really hit home to her. She knew that she had to be strong for Travis,” the insider added. “She told him she would not leave his side, and she hasn’t.”

Our source also said that The Kardashians star, who married the Blink-182 drummer in a luxurious Italian wedding last month, thus officially combining their two families, “could not imagine her life without Travis, and she would not want to.” The insider continued, “She got her happily ever after and she wants to grow old with him.”

Meanwhile, a different KarJenner source told HL that “the whole family” (which includes Kourtney’s mom, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner) are supporting “Kravis” during this scary time. “As always when a crisis hits, they come together like no other and they will continue to do whatever is needed because Travis is family now,” the source said of the KarJenner clan.

“When Kourtney married Travis his family became their family and, as everyone knows, there is nothing that the Kardashians would not do for their family,” the insider explained. “They are prepared to do whatever they have to do to make sure that Travis and his kids all feel the love and support that they need.”

On June 28, Travis was seen being wheeled into Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on a stretcher, alongside his wife Kourtney. His tweet on the same day that read, “God save me,” escalated worries for fans. Shortly after, his daughter Alabama Barker shared a heartbreaking plea for “prayers” on her Instagram Stories. It’s since been reported that Travis’ health crisis was caused by pancreatitis.

Alabama, as well as her stepsister Atiana De La Hoya, 23, have both shared words of gratitude to their dad’s fans on social media. There’s still no word on Travis’ health status, and Kourtney has remained mum on the situation. We’re hoping that the famous rockstar is going to be okay.