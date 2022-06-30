Alabama Barker Thanks Fans For ‘Prayers & Love’ Amidst Dad Travis’ Hospitalization

Alabama Barker, 16, is so thankful for the fan support her dad Travis Barker, 46, has received. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized with pancreatitis on June 28, causing Alabama to share a heartbreaking plea for “prayers” on her Instagram Stories. Alabama shared a new message the following day, thanking fans for their support as her famous father seemingly continues to recover.

Through new information, Travis Barker was hospitalized for pancreatitis, which doctors believe was triggered after a colonoscopy.

Refers to inflammation in the pancreas and includes syn#travisbaker #news #Kardashians #Alabamabarker pic.twitter.com/rFhAkrG6Ju — Kardashian Jenners (@Kardsjennerl) June 30, 2022

“Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” Alabama wrote in her post, as seen above. She shared the message over a sweet photo of her hand resting on a table next to Travis’ tattoo-filled hand. It’s unclear if the snapshot was taken before or after Travis was rushed to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Alabama’s stepsister, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, also shared words of gratitude after her stepfather was hospitalized. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time,” Atiana wrote against a simple white background on her IG Stories. “It is heard, felt, and appreciated,” she said, completing her message with an, “Xx.”

On June 28, Travis was seen being wheeled into the Los Angeles area hospital on a stretcher, alongside his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, which touched off a firestorm of concern among fans. His tweet on the same day that read, “God save me,” escalated worries for many. Kourtney has yet to address her husband’s health issues on social media. We’re praying that Travis is feeling okay and will be back on his feet soon.

“Kravis” officially combined their families at their lavish May 22nd wedding in Portofino, Italy. Travis’ daughter Alabama and his son Landon, 18, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, were there, as was his stepdaughter Atiana, who is Shanna’s daughter with boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya. Kourtney’s three children with her ex Scott Disick — Penelope, 9, Mason, 12, and Reign Disick, 7, — also flew to Italy to witness the gorgeous nuptials.