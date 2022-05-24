Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Pack On PDA & Rock Matching Jackets After Wedding In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have no intention of scaling back their famous PDA sessions now that they are officially husband and wife. The reality stars, who legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara May 15 before heading to Italy for a more formal celebration on May 22, were seen May 23, still in Portofino, Italy. They rocked white, Bridal-inspired matching leather jackets on an evening outing, Kourtney’s reading “Mrs. Barker” and Travis’ reading “Mr. Barker” embroidered on the back.

The newlyweds were very into each other, and engaged in their usual PDA, snuggling and holding hands in their adorable matching jackets. The appearance comes after Kourtney, 42, added Barker to her name on her Instagram account. “Kourtney will always be known as Kourtney Kardashian, but she decided to use Kardashian Barker” after she tied the knot, a source close to her told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 23.

“She really feels that it is meaningful to Travis and herself. Her family was advising against [her changing her last name to just Barker] because she has so many ties to Kardashian,” they continued. “They suggested that she combine their last names, like what Kim did when she married Kanye [West], so that is ultimately what she decided to do.”

Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding (following a “practice” in Las Vegas on April 4 and the courthouse ceremony) proved to be as high profile as it was highly anticipated. The massive family event, which included the Kardashian and Barker families as well as celebrities including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, will be included in Hulu series The Kardashians. It was the opposite of their Santa Barabara ceremony, which Kourtney apparently kept very intimate on purpose, inviting only her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell from her side of the family.

“When Kourtney wanted to have this wedding to make it official, MJ was the one she went to for advice,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife exclusively earlier in May. “She wanted it super small and intimate and told MJ that she only wanted her there. Kourtney knew that they could not have one of her sisters without having all her sisters there. She knew that they could not have one of their children without having all their children there.”

Kourtney and Travis have been seen celebrating their wedding weekend by jumping off a yacht, having a big family dinner, and now wearing their new wedding jackets.