Kourtney Kardashian Adds Barker To Her Last Name After Tying The Knot With Travis In Italy

Kourtney Kardashian is officially a Barker. The Kardashians star, who wed Travis Barker, for a third time in Italy over the weekend, took to Instagram on Monday, May 23, and added Barker to her last name. HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY learned that Kourtney changed her last name legally as well. It’s pretty clear that she’s super proud to be Travis’ wife, and changing her last name to Kardashian Barker is one way to show that.

“Kourtney will always be known as Kourtney Kardashian, but she decided to use Kardashian Barker” after marrying Travis, a source close to the reality TV star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She really feels that it is meaningful to Travis and herself. Her family was advising against [her changing her last name to just Barker] because she has so many ties to Kardashian. They suggested that she combine their last names, like what Kim did when she married Kanye [West], so that is ultimately what she decided to do”.

“She changed the name legally already in the courts when she got her marriage license,” our source added. “She is his wife and is honored to share his last name.”

As we previously reported, Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, held a wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy on May 22, just two months after they had a practice wedding in Las Vegas. And a week before the ceremony in Italy, Travis and Kourtney obtained a marriage license in Santa Barbara, which is when she also requested to change her last name legally. But the Italy ceremony was the big event — in fact, it was a full-fledged family affair with almost every Kardashian in attendance. And everyone wore Dolce & Gabbana.

Sadly, Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, couldn’t make the wedding, as he had to be in New York to shoot his final episode of Saturday Night Live. Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble also appeared to be missing from the nuptials.