Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence On Ex Travis Barker’s Wedding To Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler praised the wedding as 'gorgeous' and emphasized that she wants the best for her children with Travis Barker.

By:
May 26, 2022 6:17PM EDT
Shanna Moakler Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker
View gallery
Shanna Moakler Lupus LA Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon, USA - 17 Nov 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler proves that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the only hot couple around - as she kisses her younger boyfriend on a beach in Mexico. The former pageant queen looked head over heels as she smooched on the sand with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau during a romantic vacation in Cancun. Shanna, 46, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer between 2004 and 2008 and had two children with him, looked stunning in a black bikini that she revealed after pulling down her dress. The former Playboy model and actress has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Matthew, 28, since 2000. 16 Dec 2021 Pictured: Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA814449_045.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Shanna Moakler proves that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren’t the only hot couple around - as she kisses her younger boyfriend on a beach in Mexico. The former pageant queen looked head over heels as she smooched on the sand with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau during a romantic vacation in Cancun. Shanna, 46, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer between 2004 and 2008 and had two children with him, looked stunning in a black bikini that she revealed after pulling down her dress. The former Playboy model and actress has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Matthew, 28, since 2000. 16 Dec 2021 Pictured: Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA814449_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock/Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Shanna Moakler has opened up about her true feelings on the marriage of her ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian! The former beauty pageant maven, 47, gave an interview and stated without guile that she hopes the best for her children with the Blink-182 drummer — while praising the couple’s lavish Italian wedding celebration. “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage,” Shanna told Us Weekly in an interview published May 26. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian (Shutterstock/Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Travis and Kourtney married for the third time in a massive event in Italy, attended by the Kardashians, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and of course, Travis’ children with Shanna, Landon and Alabama Barker.  Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Shanna’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, is also very close with her former stepdad and was included at the wedding.

Shanna told the publication that she was especially happy that her kids “looked happy and got to see Italy.” Shanna, a former Miss New York USA 1995, was married to Travis from 2004-2008, but she was no stranger to celebrity relationships — she had also dated Dennis Quaid, Billy Idol, and Oscar, the father of her oldest daughter.

Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian Itlay
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at their wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 15, 2022. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Shanna’s warm wishes for the newlyweds aren’t the first time she’s extended an olive branch, either. She also commented after they had a “practice wedding” back in April. “Congratulations to the happy couple,” she told People in a statement about their April 4 Las Vegas ceremony. “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.” The Blink-182 band member and Keeping Up With The Kardashians maven reportedly said their vows in front of an Elvis impersonator after Travis performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

However, Travis and Kourtney weren’t actually legally married, so they ultimately tied the knot in a legal ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on May 15. They then held their Italian celebration on May 22 in Portofino, surrounded by family and friends.

More From Our Partners

ad