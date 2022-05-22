Alabama Barker, 16, Rocks White Sleeve Dress At Travis & Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding: Photos

They grow up so fast! Travis Barker‘s daughter Alabama Barker, 16, looked absolutely exquisite at her father’s third wedding with Kourtney Kardashian in Italy. The gorgeous teenager, whom Travis shares with his ex Shanna Moakler, stunned in an eclectic ensemble seen in a snap shared to her Instagram Story, where Kourtney is giving a big hug to her new stepdaughter!

In another snap, Alabama looks like she stepped off the cover of a magazine in her white-sleeved gown. While sticking out her tongue and making a funny face, Alabama posed next to the blushing bride and her new stepsister, Penelope Disick! What a gorgeous blended family!

The lavish ceremony was the third wedding for Kourtney and Travis. The superstar couple officially tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, where only Kourtney’s grandmother and Travis’s father were in attendance. They also eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3 following Travis’ performance at the show. However, that wedding, which was presided over by an Elvis Presley impersonator, was not deemed official, as they did not get a marriage license beforehand.

The trifecta of nuptials comes after Kourtney and Travis took their relationship from plutonic to romantic back in 2020. A year later, Travis popped the question to Kourtney on a gorgeous beach. Since then, they have been trying to add a new family member to the mix, with a recent episode of The Kardashians showing the couple in the aftermath of an unsuccessful embryo fertilization. However, Kourt and Travis aren’t giving up on having a little one to call their own anytime soon.

The marriage is also Kourtney’s first go at tying the knot. Although they dated for 10 years, Kourt never married Scott Disick, the father of her three children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Meanwhile, Travis has been married twice before, to former model Shanna Moakler from 2004-2008 and author Melissa Kennedy from 2001–2002. The Blink-182 drummer and Shanna share son Landon, as well as daughter Alabama.