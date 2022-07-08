Kourtney Kardashian Struts In Pink String Bikini As She Celebrates Travis Barker’s Return To Health

It is very rare that we see Kourtney Kardashian wearing pink, however, the mother-of-three rocked the girly hue for her daughter, Penelope’s, 10th birthday party. The 43-year-old slayed her look when she rocked a pink and white checkered string bikini with a matching Prada bucket hat for the occasion.
Kourtney posted a bunch of photos and videos from the fun birthday party, which was obviously pink-themed. In one video, Kourtney showed off her sexy bikini which featured a crisscross halterneck top with a plunging V-n neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the top with the matching high-waisted boy short bottoms that were ruched around the waist.
As for her accessories, Kourt donned a baby pink Prada bucket hat with oversized cat-eye sunglasses that had rose-colored lenses. A pair of furry, hot pink Prada Logo-Embroidered Terry Cloth Slides and two cute little pigtails completed her look.
Kourtney seemed to be in good spirits now that her husband, Travis Barker, is on the road to recovery, after suffering from pancreatitis. Since announcing that Travis was doing better after his health scare, Kourtney has been posting a slew of gorgeous photos to her Instagram.
Aside from this head-to-toe pink look, Kourtney recently wore a pair of extremely oversized blue jeans with a black Slayer Hoodie and Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Sneakers in black. She posted another photo wearing similar baggy jeans, but this time with a sheer white ribbed tank top and a black Skims Barely There Open Bust Arm Shaper.