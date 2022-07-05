Travis Barker Enjoys Beach Day With Kourtney Kardashian & Her Kids After Health Scare

Travis Barker got some rest and relaxation after he was released from the hospital on Monday, July 4. The drummer, 46, hit the beach with his wife Kourtney Kardashian and step-kids Penelope and Reign Disick as he recovers from his battle with pancreatitis. The couple shared shots of the beautiful beach to their Instagram Stories.

The pair were seen taking a drive in Travis’ classic orange pickup truck to catch some rays on the beach in Calabasas. The Blink-182 drummer rocked a black hoodie as he drove with Kourt, 43, riding shotgun as Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, sat in the backseat. Besides a picture of the Chevy truck, Travis also posted a gorgeous shot of a deserted beach to his Instagram Story.

Kourtney posted a few videos of them on their way there, including a clip of them driving with the top down, as she held down a black hat on the drive. She rocked a white tank top, as she panned over to show her kids in the backseat while they listened to the radio. She also posted a video of the tide going in and out on the empty beach.

The relaxing beach trip was definitely a great day for the family after Travis’ health scare. The rocker was released from the hospital earlier that day, and the couple seemed eager to spend some quality time together. After the drummer was hospitalized at the end of June, Travis took to his Instagram to explain what had happened after he went in for a routine endoscopy. “I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better,” he wrote.

After the “scary week,” Kourtney also wrote a statement thanking all the hospital staff for all their care. “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support,” she wrote. “I am so touched and appreciative. I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during the stay.”