Travis Barker Breaks Silence After ‘Life Threatening’ Pancreatitis: I’m ‘Very Grateful’

Travis Barker took to Instagram to explain his June 28 emergency hospitalization in Los Angeles, after he was seen on a stretcher in photos.

July 2, 2022
Image Credit: Mimmo Carriero/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Travis Barker, 46, has spoken out following his frightening June 28 hospitalization. The Blink 182 drummer, 46, concerned fans when he was seen being wheeled via stretcher by medical personnel into a Los Angeles area hospital. It was later revealed that he suffered pancreatitis, which he confirmed in a July 2 Instagram message. “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” he wrote. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, uually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.”

Photos of the rocker concerned fans, as he was barely visible, showing only his heavily tattooed arm as new wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, walked by his side with a dark hoodie over her head, per TMZ. Fears intensified when Travis took to Twitter to write, “God save me.” HollywoodLife has reached out to his reps, but we haven’t yet received a response.

HIs 16-year-old daughter with beauty former beauty queen Shanna Moakler, Alabama Barker, also issued a heartbreaking plea on her father's behalf. "Please send your prayers," she wrote via Instagram stories on June 28.

Despite the concerning news, Kourtney and Travis have been a famously loving couple, both in public and in private and a source close to the couple told us why in May. “Travis and Kourtney are in the honeymoon stage, they can’t get enough of each other,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The attraction between them is off the charts, so that’s a big part of the relationship and it naturally comes out in their social media posts.”

“They spend a ton of time together but they can’t be together 24/7 and it’s usually when they’re not together that they post each other,” the source explained. “Travis likes to let Kourtney know that he’s thinking about her when she’s not there and the fact that he takes it even further and does it in such a public way is so sweet.”

The couple share six children in their famous blended family.

