Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Flaunting Their Romance In A Very ‘Public Way’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is red hot — and they have the Instagram posts to prove it. Here’s why they’re not shy about showing off their love.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker “couldn’t care less” what people think about their hot and heavy PDA . Since taking their relationship public in February the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 42, and the Blink 182 drummer, 45, have made it clear that their sex life is sizzling.

“Travis and Kourtney are in the honeymoon stage, they can’t get enough of each other,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The atrraction between them is off the charts, so that’s a big part of the relationship and it naturally comes out in their social media posts.”

“They spend a ton of time together but they can’t be together 24/7 and it’s usually when they’re not together that they post each other,” the source continued. “Travis likes to let Kourtney know that he’s thinking about her when she’s not there and the fact that he takes it even further and does it in such a public way is so sweet.”

While most fans are all for the couple’s sexy social presence, not everyone is here for it. But multiple sources told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kourtney and Travis aren’t paying attention to the haters.

“They couldn’t care less what other people think about their social media posts,” a source close to the couple shared. “Kourtney hasn’t been into somebody like this in a really long time and she’s happy to share anything she wants about it with her fans.”

“She’s usually really private about her relationships but there’s something about being with Travis that makes her feel comfortable enough to just be more open about that side of her,” a second source added. “It has nothing to do with who is, or isn’t paying attention, she’s all about Travis and it feels great putting it all out there.”

One person who isn’t so keen on their PDA is Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former beauty queen couldn’t help but throw a little shade at Travis and Kourtney. “I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes],” Shanna, 46, told PEOPLE magazine.

Shanna and Travis, who split in 2006, have two children — son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15 — together, and the model admitted that they’ve both bonded with Kourtney. “As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key,” she told the entertainment outlet.