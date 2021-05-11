Travis Barker Shares TMI Message About ‘Kourtney Orgasm’ & Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been showing off plenty of PDA since they got together. But the rocker’s latest show of love for his girlfriend might just be his hottest yet!

Travis Barker took to his Instagram story on May 11 to give a super sexy shout out to his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink 182 drummer posted a photo of a custom candle to his social media but it was the sticker on the candle that was really on fire.

The NSFW candle is a custom version of Gwyneth Paltrow’s controversial $75 orgasm candle with a sticker that reads, “This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm.” Fans couldn’t help but comment on the titillating post. While some argued that the loved up couple was “taking it too far,” others defended the Poosh founder, 42, and drummer, 45.

Of course there were plenty of comments referencing Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, 37, and the flame he still carries for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. One fan wrote: “Now Scott is dying,” while another joked that the Talentless founder would be getting himself a candle. “Scott will be buying,” the fan teased.

It’s no secret that Scott would jump at the chance to get back together with Kourtney. In fact, as HollywoodLife previously reported Scott is worried that Kourtney’s new relationship with Travis could make him “lose his standing within the family.”

An insider explained, “sure he will always be connected because of the kids but if Kourtney moves on and even possibly gets married it will be such a gut punch because he wasn’t the one who did it.”

Ever since then, Kourtney and Travis have made it clear they are absolutely crazy about one another. Not only have they been engaging in plenty of PDA, they’ve also enjoyed romantic vacations together, double dates and plenty of quality time.