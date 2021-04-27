Travis Barker Caresses Kourtney Kardashian’s Butt & Confesses His ‘Love’ For Her In New Videos

New photos and videos of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Utah vacation have surfaced. This included one very steamy clip of Travis getting handsy with Kourt’s tush!

Travis Barker and Kourney Kardashian have given Instagram another PDA act to blush over. This time, Travis boldly rubbed Kourtney’s derriere as she laid across the Blink-182 drummer while rocking tiny thong bikini bottoms, as you can see in the second slide of the Instagram post below! The lovebirds were taking a romantic boat ride through the canyons of Utah’s desert amid a getaway for Kourtney’s 42nd birthday, which fell on April 18 (Travis didn’t share this steamy video until April 27, however).

The butt-rubbing wasn’t the only PDA act that fans were swooning over in Travis’s new Instagram post. In slide three, fans watched as he crossed the perilously high Amangiri Hoodoo Bridge, which stands 400 feet above the ground. As Travis filmed his terrifying trek across the suspension bridge, he called out “I love you!” to Kourtney, who was bravely walking ahead. They later kissed on this thin bridge, which you can see in the last photo of the slideshow.

Travis and Kourtney were staying at Amangiri, a luxurious resort in Canyon Point, Utah favored by the Kardashian clan and many other celebrities (Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber also stayed there during the summer of 2020).

Amid their vacation, the new couple also sent hearts racing when a bikini-clad Kourtney jumped into Travis’s arms for a passionate makeout session against the picturesque orange canyons of Utah. “Just Like Heaven,” Kourtney captioned a photo of the romantic moment, borrowing the title of one of The Cure‘s most romantic tracks.

Travis and Kourtney are certainly not shy about showing off their PDA to the world. Who could forget THAT clip of Kourtney sucking Travis’s thumb in his birthday shoutout to the Poosh founder?

“Kourtney’s more in love than ever and everyone sees it. She and Travis just vibe. He adores her and waits on her hand and foot,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April, who added, “He’s great with her kids and she’s great with his. She’s formed a bond over the years with his daughter, but it’s nice because they all knew one another before they dated.”

Kourtney and Travis have been neighbors in Calabasas for years, even when Kourtney was still dating the father of her children, Scott Disick. Travis would “love to get married to her,” but “that’s not something she’s considering right now,” our insider added, who claimed “the Scott situation” partially has to do with this.