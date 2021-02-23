Gallery

14 Couples Packing On Sexy PDA In Swimsuits: Photos Of Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid & More

Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid
SplashNews
Singer Dua Lipa wears a Leopard print bikini while with her boyfriend poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Pictured: Anwar Hadid,Dua Lipa Ref: SPL5137704 311219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson pack on the PDA in Miami Beach, Florida. Pete and Kaia spent the day at the pool before attending a friends wedding at night. Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Pete Davidson Ref: SPL5131356 231119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are seen kissing in Miami Beach. Pictured: Camila Cabello,Shawn Mendes Ref: SPL5106592 290719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are seen in Miami Beach, Pictured: Rachel Lindsay,Bryan Abasolo,Rachel Lindsay Bryan Abasolo Ref: SPL1630108 211217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer

These celebs are so in love and they are not afraid to show it! See pics of Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid and more celebrity couples packing on the PDA in sexy swimwear!

One trend that never goes out of style is showing off your love for the world to see! We love seeing celebs happy, healthy, and so in love, and these stars are not afraid to hide it. In fact, a number of stars really get in the mood to show off their affection when they’re hanging out poolside or enjoying a day at the beach! Let’s take a look at some of the hottest celebrity couples packing on the PDA in their swimwear!

Former couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus share a kiss while on a trip to Hawaii in December 2011 [BACKGRID].
Before their relationship ended in divorce, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus appeared to be absolutely crazy about each other. During a December 2011 trip to Hawaii, Liam and Miley shared an incredibly tender embrace and a smooch on the shore! The two looked so in love, at the time. Sadly, fans around the world know that the couple’s romance was marred by a lot of difficult circumstances, before the two eventually called it quits by January 2020.

But there are some couples who showed off their love for one another are still together to this day! While in Hawaii in June 2017, Steph and Ayesha Curry looked absolutely adorable as they fooled around on the beach. Steph gave his adoring wife a piggyback ride and the two were positively beaming during their fun excursion.

Dua Lip and Anwar Hadid share a kiss in Miami Beach, FL [SplashNews].
Then there’s Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. This couple loves to remind everyone just how much they love each other. While hanging out in Miami Beach in December 2019, Dua and Anwar shared a sweet smooch while hanging out poolside. The twosome was absolutely adorable and held hands while they loved on one another.

Of course, there are so many more celebrity couples who have shown fans just how much they love each other, and all while sporting their hottest swimwear! To see more images of famous couples hitting up the beach or hanging out by the pool and showing their affection, check out the rest of the images in the gallery above!