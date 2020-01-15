17 Stars At The Beach In The Winter: Bella Hadid & More

Snow or no, these stars find a way to enjoy the beach regardless of what season it is! We’re looking back at our favorite stars enjoying surf and sand during the winter time!

The weather outside might be frightful, but the beach is so delightful! Although it’s snowing in some parts of the country, these stars are heading to the beach to get in some sun and fun during the chilly season. Whether they’re working on their tan or taking in the surf, the beach is always a great destination to build up on that Vitamin D, relax, and get outside during winter!

One such beach beauty who got to escape the cold temperatures was none other than Dua Lipa, 24! The “Don’t Start Now” singer has totally been enjoying some time in the sun during the bleak mid-winter. On one occasion, she was spotted in Miami taking in the warmth of the south while on vacation! Dua sported a bubblegum pink bikini and looked totally relaxed. She had clearly been in the water, as her hair was slicked back.

While Dua was having a blast with friends in Miami, Rita Ora, 29, opted to go international for her time at the beach! On Dec. 21, 2019, just days before the Christmas holiday, the Fifty Shades Freed actress sported a daring white wrap swimsuit while walking along the sand. Rita, who was fixated on her phone call at the time, looked truly sun kissed while enjoying all that the island had to offer! Not only that, she totally took in the warm weather and sun, donning a pair of specks to shield her eyes from the rays of light.

But it wasn’t just Rita who was having fun in the sun in St. Barts. Bella Hadid, 23, enjoyed some time on the island as well! She wore a burnt orange patterned swimsuit, which showed off her toned core perfectly. Ever the fashionable supermodel, Bella accessorized her swimsuit with bracelets, rings, and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She also wore a pair of orange tinted shades. Adding the glamour of her look, Bella carried a martini glass into the water like it was no big deal! Now that’s how you do beach day!

Clearly, these stars know how to have some fun in the sun during winter. To see some of your favorite celebs enjoying the beach throughout the cold season, click through the gallery above!