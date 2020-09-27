Gallery
17 Stars Slaying In Cutout Swimsuits: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Hailey Baldwin out and about, Miami Beach, USA - 02 Jan 2018 Hailey Baldwin soaking in the sun in Miami Beach
Lindsey Vonn showed off her sexy beach body in a while one-piece while vacationing with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, in Mexico!
Emily Ratajkowski is spotted in a bright green bikini by the pool at her hotel in Antibes, France.
Lala Kent in a black bikini at the beach in Miami
Summer may be over, but there’s still some warm and sunny days left this year, and cutout swimsuits are a perfect bathing suit choice if you have a chance to get outdoors!

Celebrities love rocking all different kinds of styles and trends when it comes to their swimsuits. Over the last few years, the sexiness has been taken up a notch when it comes to bathing suit style, and cutouts have played a part in that. Whether it’s a bikini with some fabric cut out on the sides, or a one piece with various chunks of fabric missing, these stars have slayed the cutout swimsuit trend!

Kourtney Kardashian strolls down the beach in her bikini. (SplashNews)

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters in particular, can’t get enough of flaunting their famous curves in bathing suits that allow them to show off their hard-earned bodies. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is a lover of the fabulous cutout look. She rocked an orange and tan two-piece while hitting the beach for a stroll. The bikini featured cutouts on both the bottom and top, with plenty of fabric left to cover the necessary areas.

lindsey vonn
Lindsey Vonn hangs out on a boat in a white swimsuit. (HEM / BACKGRID)

Lindsey Vonn rocked a similar white look while spending time on a yacht. Her white swimsuit featured major cutouts all the way down both sides, which allowed for a complete open back look. The bathing suit was held together with nothing but some thick white fabric across the bottom, and Lindsey rocked it fiercely and confidently.

Selena Gomez, 27, has been known to be a fan of cut-out swimsuits, as well. She wore a black one piece with a strip of fabric up her torso and nude panels up the sides while on vacay in Mexico several years ago. Ciara rocked a gorgeous yellow one piece with a giant cutout panel to flash her flat abs while taking in some pool time in 2015.

Even superstar Beyonce is a fan of the look. When she famously went vegan in 2015, she showed off the results in a black one piece with colorful patterns and two massive side cut-outs to show off her super trim waist. There are plenty of more where these came from, though! Scroll through the gallery above to check out more stars in cutout swimsuits.