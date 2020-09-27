17 Stars Slaying In Cutout Swimsuits: Kourtney Kardashian & More

Summer may be over, but there’s still some warm and sunny days left this year, and cutout swimsuits are a perfect bathing suit choice if you have a chance to get outdoors!

Celebrities love rocking all different kinds of styles and trends when it comes to their swimsuits. Over the last few years, the sexiness has been taken up a notch when it comes to bathing suit style, and cutouts have played a part in that. Whether it’s a bikini with some fabric cut out on the sides, or a one piece with various chunks of fabric missing, these stars have slayed the cutout swimsuit trend!

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters in particular, can’t get enough of flaunting their famous curves in bathing suits that allow them to show off their hard-earned bodies. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is a lover of the fabulous cutout look. She rocked an orange and tan two-piece while hitting the beach for a stroll. The bikini featured cutouts on both the bottom and top, with plenty of fabric left to cover the necessary areas.

Lindsey Vonn rocked a similar white look while spending time on a yacht. Her white swimsuit featured major cutouts all the way down both sides, which allowed for a complete open back look. The bathing suit was held together with nothing but some thick white fabric across the bottom, and Lindsey rocked it fiercely and confidently.

Selena Gomez, 27, has been known to be a fan of cut-out swimsuits, as well. She wore a black one piece with a strip of fabric up her torso and nude panels up the sides while on vacay in Mexico several years ago. Ciara rocked a gorgeous yellow one piece with a giant cutout panel to flash her flat abs while taking in some pool time in 2015.

Even superstar Beyonce is a fan of the look. When she famously went vegan in 2015, she showed off the results in a black one piece with colorful patterns and two massive side cut-outs to show off her super trim waist. There are plenty of more where these came from, though! Scroll through the gallery above to check out more stars in cutout swimsuits.