Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, 22, Looks Just Like Mom Christie Brinkley In Animal Print One Piece

Sailor Brinkley-Cook really is her mother’s daughter all the way. She modeled an animal print cut-out one piece swimsuit while striking poses on the beach, just like her mom Christie Brinkley in her heyday.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook continues to have fans doing a double take with how much she looks like a mini-me of her Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition icon mom Christie Brinkley, 66. With her flowing blonde locks, blue eyes, tanned skin and long legs, the 22-year-old really hit the genetic jackpot. Sailor showed off how she’s even got her mom’s legendary model poses down to an art form, in a series of Caribbean beach photos she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 11, wearing a super sexy animal print cut-out one piece swimsuit.

Sailor is with her mom on their usual New Years through mid-January getaway to the Turks and Caicos, and used the white sand beaches and turquoise waters as the perfect backdrop for her swimwear shoot. Her strapless one-piece was high cut at the hips and featured three lines of fabric coming across her bare torso and tying in the middle of her chest. The highest one served as the sexy swimsuit’s top. The look is by the sustainable swimwear brand SIE swim, and Sailor is wearing the “Logan” bodysuit style.

Christie’s youngest child showed off how her mom has taught her how to pose with all of her best angles showing. In the final photo of the set, Sailor was seen from the side in profile, putting her left knee forward while arching her back to give her body a long, lean look. She pulled her thick blonde locks up above her head and slowly let them cascade down, making for a photo that was positively SI swimsuit edition worthy. Sailor has posed for the magazine, making the rookie class of 2018.

Sailor simply captioned the photo “2021,” and already was asking a fellow model friend to come join her in paradise. Theodora Richards — daughter of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, 77, and model Patti Hansen, 64 — told Sailor that her swimsuit print looked just like “Bam Bam” from The Flintstones. That didn’t bother Sailor, as she told the 35-year-old blonde, “get down here!!!!”

Christie’s fellow Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover girl alum Paulina Porizkova, 55, gushed to Sailor, “Love both swimsuit and body” in the comments. Fan @knels007 told Sailor she was “Channeling your mother’s SI swimsuit issues photo shoots,” while @susanhobbs3250 told Sailor that she is “Beautiful inside and out like your momma.” Sailor proved that the day prior as she helped plant endangered Thatch palms on the beach in a red bikini as mom Christie cheered on her environmental efforts.