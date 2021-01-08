See Pics

Christie Brinkley, 66, Poses In Bikini Top As She Enjoys Family Vacation In Caribbean – See Pics

Christie Brinkley caught some rays as she hit the beach in the beautiful Turks and Caicos islands! The 66-year-old looked flawless against the picturesque scenery.

Christie Brinkley, 66, is a timeless beauty! The supermodel looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a blue bikini top in a series of stunning photos shared to her Instagram page on Friday, Jan. 8. Christie was all-smiles as she leaned against a big rock on the beach in front of the turquoise blue water. “Cliffhanger…” she captioned the photos.

In the first, she coyly tipped her straw hat down as she looked into the distance, candidly laughing in the next. She then removed the sun accessory for the last two photos, which looked straight out of a magazine cover shoot. She wore the string blue top with a pair of fitted black shorts, a silver watch and rings. Her blonde hair appeared to be slightly damp, perhaps after a dip in the warm Turks and Caicos water.

Christie is currently vacationing on the island of Parrot Cay, which is home to the five-star luxury resort Como. Rooms start at $1,500 a night, going up to $5,500 per evening to rent a beach-front, two bedroom house. Her daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, 22, and Sailor’s boyfriend Ben Sosne, 22, are also on the getaway.

The former Sports Illustrated cover girl appears to love her Caribbean escapes, as she previously vacationed there in Jan. 2020 — just ahead of the pandemic. On Jan. 7, she shared another series of photos as she enjoyed the beach. “Tide pools, coral reefs, sea life ,coastal Flora facing extinction like the local Thatch Palms here , threatened by rising tides …all things we can help save now by rejoining the Paris Accord,” she wrote, referencing the treaty on climate change.

Christie rocked a red sarong and white-and-black bikini top as she danced around on the beach. In third photo from the getaway, she also revealed she was wearing a bandage on her hip due to an injury from 12 years ago — and just got a surgery for it around Thanksgiving. “I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago,” she explained. “I decided to finally take time for myself and do something about the pain that had progressively influenced my decisions,” she also wrote, sharing that she’s already able to swim and dance.