Christie Brinkley, 66, Rocks Sexy Strapless Swimsuit On Instagram & 13 More Models Hitting The Beach In Bikinis

Christie Brinkley continues to be the ultimate beach babe at age 66. The legendary model showed off her insanely perfect body in a black one piece swimsuit, while gazing at the sunset.

Christie Brinkley just does not age. Nearly 40 years after landing her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover in 1981, her beach body is still so incredibly enviable. The 66-year-old icon showed off her flawless figure in a series of Instagram photos, posing in a sleeveless black one piece on Aug. 9. Christie was bathed in the light of the setting sun as she posed against a Jeep on a Hamptons beach. “Sunday Sunset Swim,” the mother of three wrote in the caption. She then added in the comments, “My mom always said ‘live each day as tho its your last’ and nowadays that’s has a whole new ring to it! Grateful for everyday!’ after now being able to go out following the COVID-19 quarantine.

Christie showed off how toned her legs are in two of the photos, lifting one limb up in the air to flaunt her long, tanned pin. She wore a white beach duster hanging off her shoulders in the pictures, and didn’t seem to be wearing any makeup. Her glowing skin looked flawless and wrinkle free, as she flashed her legendary smile.

She wore her long blonde locks pulled up in a bun that sat on the back of her head, as Christie protected her eyes from the setting sun’s rays with large black sunglasses. Combined with the black one-piece suit that showed off her tiny waist, Christie looked like she could be posing for a glamorous magazine shoot instead of some photos after a day at the beach.

While the entrepreneur had a red and white striped beach towel behind her on the Jeep’s roof, her dazzling look was all the more impressive if she actually did go for a sunset swim as she claimed in the caption. Swimming is an amazing way to stay in shape, but Christie also gave followers another tip as to how she stays so fit. She added in the caption a link to Total Gym Direct, as she has been the exercise equipment company’s spokeswoman for years.

Even during the COVID-19 home lockdown, Christie brought her Total Gym machines outdoors so she could get her daily exercises in while also getting some much needed sunshine. In an April 7 Instagram video, Christie showed off how she keeps her swimsuit body fit by doing the exercises for her IG followers.

“I know If I don’t get the exercise I need, I really feel it! My body just instantly rusts! Gotta grease the joints,” she captioned an Instagram video of her workout. “So in order to avoid having to have the couch surgically removed from my derrière, I decided to drag my Total Gym out into the sunshine to get both vit D and some much needed exercise. Quarantine is to keep us safe so I’m going to try use my time to hopefully come out of quarantine a little stronger,” she wrote in the caption.

Christie definitely came out the other side of quarantine stronger and looking so fierce in a swimsuit. You can check out other models like Christie who love to put their amazing bodies on display when they hit the beach in our gallery here.