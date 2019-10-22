Sailor Brinkley-Cook Admits ‘DWTS’ Elimination Was ‘Heartbreaking’: ‘I Wasn’t Ready To Finish’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook penned a lengthy Instagram post about her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination on Tuesday, October 22, and admitted that it was ‘heartbreaking.’

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, took to Instagram to discuss her state of mind after getting ousted early on Dancing With The Stars. “Last night was heartbreaking. I was so not ready for this experience to finish so soon but wow am I grateful for every minute of it!” she captioned next to two photos of her with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, 33. She went on to talk about how participating in the show was something that “changed her life” and helped push herself “past so many inhibitions and insecurities.”

Sailor also gave a big shout out to her “fearless partner” Val in her post, giving him thanks “for believing in my strengths, for never giving up, for cracking me up every day,” while adding “I’ll sincerely miss dancing by your side. But I know it won’t be the last time.”

Val wrote a heartwarming response in the comments section, saying “There are a lot of things I was looking forward to still showing you on our journey but looking back there are zero regrets and easily one of the most exciting heartwarming fun I’ve ever had on this show. You are class, ease, sophistication, humor, and pure beauty all in one from heart to soul. Keep loving the world, keep loving the people around you, and now finally start loving and celebrating yourself. As often as possible.” Sailor’s half-sister Alexa Ray Joel also shared some encouraging words for her after she was eliminated, writing “No matter what she’s STILL the biggest shooting star on that stage in my eyes!” on her Instagram Story.

Sailor and Val ended up in the bottom two with singer Ally Brooke, 26, and her dance partner Sasha Farber, 35 on Monday night’s show. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, 51, and Bruno Tonioli, 63, chose to save Ally and Sasha, meaning Sailor and Val were sent home in only the fourth week of the reality competition program. They had a stellar showing before getting eliminated, earning three 9’s for their jive performance to “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” by Wham!

The Sports Illustrated model replaced her mother Christie Brinkley, 65, after she suffered an arm injury hours before season 28 premiered. Talk show host Wendy Williams, 55, thought the leggy blonde was faking her injury during a conversation about her on her talk show on September 16, which Sailor said was “so insane” in response in a separate interview.