Christie Brinkley Looks Incredible At 65 In Bright Red Bikini While In Turks & Caicos

Christie Brinkley looks just as good as she did 30 years ago! The supermodel is currently enjoying a holiday getaway with her kids at the lavish island destination.

Christie Brinkley, 65, is literal #GOALS. The gorgeous blonde shared several photos of herself in a red string bikini on Thursday, Jan. 2, and we cannot get over how amazing she looks. Enjoying a sunny boat ride in the Turks & Caicos, the supermodel as all smiles as she showed off her perfectly toned body in the “Cancun” two piece swimsuit by Melissa Odabash (also a favorite of Simon Cowell‘s partner Lauren Silverman) and a trendy straw bucket hat. Rocking a perfect golden tan, Christie’s tight tummy and sculpted legs were on full display as she enjoyed the scenery with son Jack Cook, 24.

“We want to go places we’ve never been in 2020, so on the first day of the year we ventured a little further and we found three beautiful islands just around the bend!” she excitedly captioned the first set of photos, that showed her and Jack on the boat amidst picture-perfect turquoise water. “May your new year be full of happy beautiful adventures near far and even within your heart and soul!” Christie was also having a total mom-moment as she rocked what appeared to be a disposable camera around her neck.

In the next set of photos, Christie laid back as she held her arms out to the sky — and also spilled one of her beauty secrets: a non-invasive skin tightening procedure called Ultherapy. “I think one of the best ways to start off the new year ( besides a good snorkel adventure ) is with some self care – one of my favorite ways to treat myself and those I love is with an Ultherapy consultation!” the Michigan native. “I recommend Ultherapy to all my girlfriends and encourage them to go in for consultations. I know firsthand how well it works to boost collagen and elastin for natural-looking results.” Well, if it will help us look anything like Christie — sign us up ASAP.

Christie’s followers couldn’t get enough of her sexy photos, and quickly took to the comments to compliment how amazing she looks! “Omg thought you were your daughter…seriously,” one commenter wrote, alluding to Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, who’s also been posting up a storm from a tropical getaway. “Oh Christie, you must be a magical mermaid, you defy the laws of nature! #foreveryoung,” another added.

The supermodel seems to be having the time of her life on the trip, surrounded by friends and loved ones! She got up close and personal with nature in an epic looking snorkeling session the same day, and also shared some images on social media. “Dive in with me,” she simply captioned the photos, showing some of the breathtaking underwater scenery. We’re also so glad to see Christie is doing much better after an injury prevented her from competing on Dancing with the Stars!