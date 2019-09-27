Christie Brinkley Shows Off Insane Arm Bruising After Dropping Out Of ‘DWTS’ For Brutal Injury

You can’t fake this injury. After dropping out of ‘DWTS’ for breaking her arm ‘into 1,000 pieces,’ Christie Brinkley clapped back at her ‘haters and conspiracy theorists’ with photos of her bruised arm, X-Rays and hospitalization.

Christie Brinkley, 65, is “standing up for truth.” The National Lampoon’s Vacation star faced skepticism after she broke her arm during rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars in early Sept. 2019, and so she passed on the baton to her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, just hours before the Season 28 premiere on Sept. 16. To prove this wasn’t a stunt to get Sailor on the dance floor, Christie finally revealed photos of her arm injury, which mandated surgery, on Sept. 27. A large purple splotch could be seen on Christie’s elbow in the first photo, which was followed by pictures of her hospitalization and X-rays. Christie didn’t want to prove her injury was real, though — she felt forced to.

“It goes against my better judgement to acknowledge haters and conspiracy theorists but because this involves my precious daughter I’m setting the record straight,” Christie began in the caption of her Instagram post on Friday. “It’s sad that we live in a time where the truth is not as scintillating as hurtful lies. If it was just me I would have let this roll right off my back, but on #nationaldaughtersday I feel it’s the perfect opportunity to stand up for truth. Thank you for being such an amazing daughter @sailorbrinkleycook for overcoming your fears to step in I’m so proud of you ! But I STILL want my favorite jeans back !”

Christie had a similar message for Wendy Williams, 55, after the talk show host said the supermodel’s injury “looked fake as hell” on the Sept. 16 episode of her show. Speaking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, Christie told us at the Daytime Beauty Awards on Sept. 20, “I was insulted because my daughter doesn’t need me to pull any strings or stunts to get her any type of jobs. She is a gorgeous, smart and funny amazing person who has a great agent and gets offers all day long. So for Wendy to have said anything like this is why I had to say something. If it was just about me I would pay no attention to it, but when you go after my kids, then we have a problem.”

While Christie’s arm is healing, Sailor is making sure the show goes on with her dancing partner, Val Chmerkovskiy! Christie’s mini me only had “hours” to learn the routine before the Season 28 premiere, Christie revealed in an Instagram post, but her daughter and Val went on to nail their fox trot to “Uptown Girl.” In that same post, Christie broke the news that she had broken her “arm into a 1000 pieces,” which required “surgery with a metal plate and screws” to hold her arm together. ABC also confirmed that Christie would be dropping out of the competition on Sept. 16.