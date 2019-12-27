Age is truly nothing but a number for Christie Brinkley. At 65 years old, the hot mama looked better than ever while frolicking on the beach in a bikini.

Christie Brinkley, 65, is enjoying a tropical vacation with her family this holiday season, which means lots of time spent in her bikini on the beach! The gorgeous model posted a photo of herself in the sand, where she’s wearing a tiny two-piece, and covering up her body with a massive floppy hat. “I’m gonna need a bigger hat!” she joked in the photo’s caption. In the pic, Christie has a huge smile on her face as she looks up toward the sky, and she’s waving her beach cover-up in the air, looking more carefree than ever.

This was just one of many photos that Christie shared from her trip. In another pic, she can be seen wearing a flowing white dress, while posing in front of a palm tree and flower garden. She also wore a belted white dress and posed in front of the Christmas tree with her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, who also wowed in white for the photo opp. The ladies looked identical in the pic, and they definitely seemed to be enjoying a fun and happy Christmas Day.

Earlier this year, Christie got badly injured while practicing for her stint on Dancing With the Stars in September. However, it looks like her injury has mostly healed, as she was no longer wearing an arm brace on her broken wrist in any of the Christmas pics. Christie was forced to drop out of the competition due to the injury, and Sailor took her place at the last minute.

In early December, Christie admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was unexpectedly still healing from the arm break. “I would have liked to have been completely done with this by now,” she said, at the time. “It was a little worse than I thought. So, it’s just going to take some time, that’s all.” Hopefully she’s all healed up now!