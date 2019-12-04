Christie Brinkley Reveals How She’s Doing 11 Weeks After ‘DWTS’ Wrist Injury: ‘It’s Worse Than I Thought’

Christie Brinkley gave HollywoodLife a health update after announcing she broke her arm into ‘1,000 pieces’ while rehearsing for ‘DWTS’ in September. Now, she answered what we’ve all been wondering: will Christie return to the show?

An unexpected wrist injury thwarted Christie Brinkley’s plans to make her debut on Dancing with the Stars in September, and nearly three months later, the 65-year-old model is still dealing with the consequences. HollywoodLife caught up with Christie at the 2019 Footwear News’ Achievement Awards in New York on Dec. 3, where the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue veteran told us how she’s been doing in the 11 weeks since revealing that she broke her arm into “1,000 pieces” and underwent surgery. Christie started with the good news. “I’m feeling pretty good,” the blonde beauty admitted, who also looked good (well, amazing) in a belted blazer dress by Tom Ford and crystal-embellished Off-White booties.

She moved onto the bad news. “I would have liked to have been completely done with this by now. It was a little worse than I thought,” Christie revealed. But she’s staying optimistic, since she added, “So it’s just going to take some time. That’s all.” So, after some time has passed, will Christie compete on the DWTS stage? The National Lampoon’s Vacation star didn’t have a definitive answer for that question, telling HollywoodLife, “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Although Christie was forced to tap out of the competition, she could vicariously lived through Sailor Brinkley-Cook! Christie’s 21-year-old daughter quickly jumped in to take her mom’s place alongside pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy after her mom’s injury, and Christie attended almost every show until Sailor and Valentin’s sad elimination on the Oct. 21 episode of DWTS. Reflecting on Sailor’s time on the ABC show, Christie told HollywoodLife, “I am so proud of her. I mean, from the moment that she said, ‘I’ll try.’ That was it for me. The fact that she did that, that she knew it was important to me, and that she discovered this huge talent and this passion, and she’s going to be on the Dancing With The Stars Tour.”

In September, Christie shut down “haters and conspiracy theorists” who were skeptical of her injury with multiple photos snapped at the hospital. Shocking photos of her injured wrist, bone X-Rays and big purple bruise on her elbow made it clear that Christie was dealing with a serious injury. With that said, we’re happy to see Christie still looking glamorous per usual on a red carpet!