Christie Brinkley Then & Now: See Photos Of The Ageless Cover Girl Through The Years

Christie Brinkley has graced the covers of magazines for decades! She’s been a part of major pop culture moments and today, we’re taking a look back at her transformation over the years!

Since the late ’70s, Christie Brinkley has been dazzling fans with her beauty and peppy girl-next-door attitude. The ageless beauty, 66, gained major success when she appeared on an unprecedented three consecutive covers of Sports Illustrated‘s swimsuit issue. She first appeared on the 1979 cover, and then twice more in 1980 and 1981. Christie went on to be one of the most sought-after models of her time, appearing in a number of magazine spreads and leading campaigns for a number of fashion and non-fashion lines.

Christie quickly skyrocketed to fame with a 25-year contract with CoverGirl. Along with her appearances for the brand in print and in commercials, Christie was also featured on the covers of Glamour, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar and many more. The model has also held contracts with brands, groups, and organizations like Revlon, Chanel, and Diet Coke! But it hasn’t just been modeling where she has flourished.

Christie has also dabbled in acting! In 1983, Christie appeared as “The Girl in the Ferrari” in the film National Lampoon’s Vacation starring Chevy Chase! Her most recent acting stints have been on the small screen. She’s also appeared on stage, playing the coveted role of Roxy Hart in the musical Chicago. In 2019, Christie made a guest appearance as Aleah Welsh on the series The Goldbergs and from 2012-2015 she played Gayle Gergich, the stunning wife of put-upon character Jerry Gergich (Jim O’Heir) on the beloved NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation starring Amy Poehler.

Christie’s personal life also landed her a few gigs in music videos! Following her marriage to Jean-François Allaux, Christie married Grammy-winning musician Billy Joel in 1985. Christie appeared in his iconic music video for “Uptown Girl” and the pair had one child — Alexa Ray Joel, 34. Although the pair divorced in 1994, the two have remained supportive of one another. From 1994-1995 Christie was married to Richard Taubman and the two had one child — son Jack Paris Brinkley Taubman, 24. Christie’s final marriage was to architect Peter Halsey Cook. The two had one daughter, Sailor Lee Brinkley Cook, 21, before their divorce in 2008.

Throughout her decades-long career, Christie has always worn the warmest smile on her face and been the picture of true beauty; she’s hardly aged a day! To see images of the model through the years, take a look at the gallery above!