Christie Brinkley celebrated National Rosé Day on June 13 with a collection of images taken from her beautiful garden! Throughout the photo collection, the cover girl could be seen sporting a bikini top and denim shorts perfect for summer!

Christie Brinkley was more than ready to soak up the summertime sun and enjoy a glass of rosé on June 13, taking to her Instagram account to share a slew of photos from her garden featuring the cover girl wearing a string bikini top and denim shorts! In the carousel post, the ageless model, 66, could just be glimpsed in the background, standing in the doorway of her small shed. At the center of the photo were two bottles of Bellissima Prosecco sparkling wine, framed by gorgeous roses growing throughout Christie’s stunning garden.

Despite being so far away from the camera, fans could easily see Christie’s fit figure on display. In fact, she nearly gave us a double take, nearly mistaking her for her look-alike 21-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook! “I wasn’t sure if it was [National Rose Day] or [National Rosé Day] so here’s a little of both with a lot of love from my garden to everyone,” the former Sport Illustrated swimsuit edition cover star captioned the images. Fans loved getting a glimpse of Christie’s lush garden, with one fan commenting on “what a beautiful, peaceful home” Christie has!

Whether she’s front and center during a photo shoot or simply sharing candid moments from her day-to-day life, Christie never ceases to stun her fans! During her time quarantining, especially, the gorgeous model has given fans an inside look at her home and shown an unfiltered version of herself that they absolutely love! She actually fit “some exercise” into her schedule on March 28, and looked model-ready even during the candid moment!

Christie held on tightly to her two pooches, both on leashes, as they went for a walk on the picturesque Los Angeles beach. “Getting some exercise on an empty stretch of the beach with my personal trainers [Daisy the Dukes] and [Chester Brinkley],” she captioned the photo, which featured Christie showing off her signature smile and looking absolutely effortlessly beautiful!

Fans shouldn’t expect anything less from Christie, at this point. For decades the stunning cover girl has been wowing fans with her fit physique and blonde-bombshell looks. Regardless if she is celebrating her accomplishments or soaking up the bright, nearly-summer sun, we hope that Christie treated herself to crisp glass of rosé!