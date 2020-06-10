8 Delicious Rosé’s To Splurge On For National Rosé Day

Saturday is National Rosé Day, the unofficial drink of summer, and we have several options for all different types of palettes!

Who is ready to rosé all day!? Despite being in quarantine, you can still celebrate summer by sipping rosé in the sunshine, plus the big day falls on a Saturday! On June 13th, National Rosé Day will take place and we have compiled a list of our favorites for everyone to enjoy.

A personal fave is the gorgeous M de Minuty 2019 Limited Edition, that comes in a bright bottle as vibrant as the wine itself! Designed by Barcelona-based visual artists Zosen Bandido and Mina Hamada, the colorful bottle Illustrates the world of Minuty through the Mediterranean sea, sun and soil. The rosé comes from entirely hand-harvested grapes grown in the Côtes de Provence and the pink color is light and bright, while the nose features intense aromas of orange peels and red currant. A perfect poolside treat and great for the ‘gram!

If you wanted to try something a little different, WÖLFFER No.139 DRY ROSÉ CIDER LoRo is both low in calories and alcohol and easy to sip! This playful drink is light, refreshing, and effortlessly balanced between fruit and acidity, perfect for the upcoming summer months! Plus, in typical Wöffler fashion, the bottle is totally Instagrammable.

The 2019 JUSTIN Rosé is a dry and refreshing pink wine that can be enjoyed even outside the warm summer months! A Rosé of mostly syrah that is whole cluster pressed and fermented like a white wine, it shows a beautiful salmon color in the glass with bright red fruit, crisp apple and subtle herbal. The taste is medium bodied with muted strawberry, white cherry, red apple fruit on entry and melon with chamomile flower on the mid-palate.

If you want everything to be coming up roses this National Rosé Day, then the JNSQ Rosé Cru is for you! Besides the gorgeous bottle, this grenache-forward Rosé is clean and aromatic with a touch of strawberry and hints of Bing cherry. The dynamic flavors are accented with savory herbal and white floral notes that make it crisp and elegant, which is the perfect accompaniment to your weekend BBQ plans!

Post Malone’s rosé, Maison No. 9, is a delicious way to celebrate National Rosé Day! Created in partnership with James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities and long-time music manager Dre London, Maison No. 9 is the identifiable “Provencal Pink” color and distinguished in its clean, dry, crisp finish. With notes of ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, and hints of sweet French desserts, this rosé is a must-try!

The 2019 Central Coast Rosé from Joel Gott is both delicious and affordable with aromas of strawberry, cherry, rhubarb and white peach with floral notes. On the palate, the wine opens with bright, red fruit flavors followed by crisp, refreshing acidity, and a clean, balanced finish. Grenache makes up the larger part of this blend and is sourced from the marine-influenced Monterey and Santa Barbara areas with a small amount of Grenache Blanc, Cinsault and Counoise coming from Paso Robles, all within the Central Coast AVA.

Go literally vintage with Mateus Dry Rosé! Mateus was the first rosé ever created and actually came from Portugal! The NEW Mateus Dry Rosé is exclusive to the US and the new dry style has reinvented the brand with a new bottle design and overall brand image. Competing with any Provence style wine, Mateus Dry Rosé retails for under $15 and tastes like a top-shelf brand!

You can’t go wrong with this classic! Meiomi Rosé is an always-refreshing and delightfully dry rosé with aromas of strawberry, rose petal, and citrus. The cool finish is perfect for a sun-shining pool day and it pairs well with just about any meal!