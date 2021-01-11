Watch

Christie Brinkley, 66, Shares New Video Of Look-Alike Daughter Sailor, 22, In Red String Bikini

Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook
AP
Senior Evening Writer

Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor did a good deed for the environment while showing off her amazing bikini body. She rocked a red string two piece while helping replant palms in the Caribbean.


Christie Brinkley has been on a mission to help improve the environment in her beloved home away from home in the Caribbean’s Turks and Caicos. She enlisted daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook‘s help in replanting some palm trees near the beach, and the 22-year-old was sand and sea ready in a red string bikini. Christie, 66, shared a Jan. 11 Instagram video which showed Sailor outstretching her arms and putting her face up to the sky as a tropical rainburst fell upon her. With her long blonde hair slightly wet and flowing down her back, she looked like a dead ringer for Christie in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit days.

Sailor wore a red triangle string bikini top and when she walked into a wider frame to join shirtless boyfriend Ben Sosne on the tree planting project, her horizontal red and white bikini bottom featuring string ties at the hips could be seen. Sailor accessorized with a choker necklace made of seashells and a gold pendant on a delicate chain.

“And what is more lucky than a gorgeous hard rain falling on our Thatch Palm restoration project. Oh my goodness, this is just perfect,” Christie gushed as she took the video of Sailor and Ben’s tree planting project, as a cloudburst of rain fell down upon them while sun still shined on the trio.

Christie included a series of photos which also included a shot of Sailor putting a young Thatch Palm — roots and all — into a hole dug near the shore. In another snapshot, Christie could be seen in a red one-piece holding a tree ready to be planted, as Ben and his shovel dug into the sand to ready it’s new home.

Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Christie Brinkley and look-alike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook attend the Harper’s Bazaar 150th Anniversary Party at NYC’s Rainbow Room on April 19, 2017. Photo credit: AP.

Environmentally minded Christie wrote in the caption, “The Thatch Palm Restoration Project. Three Palms saved today so far! They are an endangered species. It’s important to save the indigenous flora and fauna. Everything’s connected, the Thatch Palm has played in important role in the Caribbean from roofing, arts & crafts, food source for birds, to holding shoreline together from the advancing sea.” She also included several photos of pelicans among her photos of the tree planting project. 

Usually Christie treats fans to plenty of swimsuit shots of herself while she and her kids spend New Years and the days following in the Turks and Caicos. But she revealed to fans in a Jan. 5 IG post that she had surgery over Thanksgiving and got a hip replacement! She’s still been sharing photos in long-sleeve one-piece swimwear that she’s donned for snorkeling, and even a blue bikini top with bike shorts. But she should be back to sharing her own incredible swimsuit posts in no-time with her positive attitude and love of exercise.