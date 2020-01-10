Sailor Brinkley-Cook and her beau Ben Sosne couldn’t contain their love while celebrating with Sailor’s mom, Christie Brinkley, in paradise on New Year’s Eve!

First kiss of the new year! Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, and her love Ben Sosne couldn’t have been more smitten when they wrapped their arms around each other on New Year’s Eve and shared their first kiss of 2020! The moment was captured in Sailor’s look-a-like mom, Christie Brinkely‘s, Instagram and she finally shared the clips with her fans and followers on Jan. 10! In the carousel post, Christie captured a slew of moments from her family’s tropical getaway. The first clip featured Christie and her son, Jack Brinkley-Cook, on the water, taking a boat for a spin on the vibrant, sunny day! The snaps that followed included 2020 written in the sand with a heart around it and a number of photos and video featuring the fireworks display!

The real fireworks, however, came when Christie captured her daughter sharing a smooch with her beau! While dancing along to the bopping music, Sailor turned in her silk, pink mini-dress to find her love swooping in for a kiss. And what a kiss it was! Ben wrapped his arms around Sailor’s waist as she took his face in her hands and the pair locked lips. At one point the pair were so taken with the romance of the moment that Sailor nearly bumped her head into her mom’s camera! Post-kiss, the adorable couple shared a tight hug, then proceeded to dance the night away! Christie captioned the collection of pics and videos, “May 2020 vision focus all your positive energy to make your crazy beautiful dreams come true! And may your cup runners over with love! 💙💚Happy New Year! 🌎”

It was a true dream getaway for Christie, Sailor, and their loved ones. Sailor, herself, commemorated the trip with a number of posts on Instagram, including one featuring the blonde beauty in a peach bikini! The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model looked positively sun-kissed as she posed in her Frankies designed string bikini. Sailor pulled up her golden hair to show off her tiny tattoos on her arms and her incredibly fit figure. She looked so strikingly like her mom, we nearly had to do a double take!

Sailor clearly rang in the new year with a lot of fun and family. Her 2019 was truly amazing, taking on a challenge by appearing on Dancing With The Stars and raising her profile overall! Fans cannot wait to see how the beauty takes on 2020, and hopefully they’ll get to see more adorable moments, like the one above, with her BF, Ben!