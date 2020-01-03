Sailor Brinkley-Cook rang in the new year in paradise, posting a pair of stunning, untouched snaps to Instagram which showed the model pulling back her golden brown hair and enjoying the sun!

Just peachy! Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, couldn’t have looked better rocking a peach bikini on Jan. 2 as she soaked up the sun and the new year. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model showed off her incredibly toned body in the two snaps. Her strong core was a main fixture of the pics, as Sailor raised her arms to pull back her long, golden brown locks. “Everythings just peachy keen,” the former Dancing With The Stars contestant captioned the snaps, tagging Frankies, the designer of her string bikini. While Sailor has totally come into her own over the last year, fans still cannot get over just how much she looks like her equally stunning mom, Christie Brinkley, 65!

In fact, this isn’t the first time Sailor has given us whiplash with her gorgeous looks. On Oct. 25, just days before Halloween, Sailor took to Instagram and shared a candid snap of herself and her beau, Ben Sosne, decked out in their ’60s inspired costumes! Sailor was the spitting image of a retro go-go dancer, complete with a bright, psychedelic mini-dress, blue eyeshadow, and her hair done-up in true ’60s fashion. She even partnered the look with a pair of classic white leather boots and just like that, we were transported to the time of rock-and-roll, roller rinks, and Woodstock! Sailor didn’t just offer a blast from the past when it came to her costume, she looked just like her mom at the height of her modeling career!

Fans have loved seeing Sailor thrive following her stint on DWTS, where she memorably stepped up to take her mom’s place. As viewers will recall, the model was eliminated far too soon in the season and left a lasting impression. “Last night was heartbreaking. I was so not ready for this experience to finish so soon but wow am I grateful for every minute of it!” she captioned two photos of herself with dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy, 33, on Instagram, posted Oct. 22. “I loved every sweaty moment in the rehearsal studio pushing myself past so many inhibitions and insecurities, and laughing my way through it all. And then doing something every Monday that I never in a million years thought I could be capable of. It was such a gift, no matter how nervous I was getting up on that stage I’d always look around and think what is my life!? How blessed am I?! This experience changed my whole outlook on life.”

And her outlook has really changed! Prior to posting the pics of herself donned in the peach bikini, Sailor shared another image to her Instagram account on Jan. 1, in which she declared, “Stepping out of comfort zones and unapologetically taking up the space i deserve all 2020.” Clearly, Sailor has the right attitude to take on the new year and new decade with a confidence all her own!