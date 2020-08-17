Lindsey Vonn Rocks $143 Devon Windsor White Cutout Swimsuit While On Romantic Getaway In Mexico

Lindsey Vonn traded the snow for some sunshine while vacationing in with her fiancé, P.K. Subban, in Cabo San Lucas! Check out the white Devon Windsor-designed one-piece she wore on the tropical getaway!

Although she is best known for tearing it up in the snow, Lindsey Vonn looked right at home on a luxury yacht in Cabo San Lucas! The Olympic gold medalist, 35, was spotted soaking up the sun on August 17 surrounded by friends on her recent excursion to Mexico. While working on her tan, Lindsey sported a gorgeous Devon Windsor Cora white one-piece swimsuit that featured dramatic cutouts on the side and back.

Lindsey’s swimwear featured cutouts running along the side of her torso. The criss-crossing pattern on the back also showed off Lindsey’s toned muscles, with fabric only covering her backside. The white-hot piece retails for $143 and can be found at the designer’s official website! But this isn’t the first time that Lindsey’s stylish swimwear has caught her fans’ attention!

Prior to enjoying some downtime on their boat, Lindsey showed off her athletic figure on Instagram in a completely different swimsuit. The Olympian posed-up a storm in her August 14 clip to Instagram, where she sported a black two-piece with a matching long-sleeve cover-up. Adding to her whole vacation vibe, Lindsey strut her stuff to “The Girl From Ipanema” by Stan Getz and João Gilberto featuring Astrud Gilberto. Accessorizing with a pair of black shades, Lindsey looked like a total star!

Lindsey’s vacation to Mexico comes roughly eight months after she popped the question to her now-fiancé P.K. Subban. The two have been wholly enjoying their engagement, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and they’ve been showing off their love to the world with sweet snaps to social media and more! Lindsey and her NHL star beau, 31, went public with their romance back in June 2018, after months of speculation that they were a hot new item.

The former alpine skier took it upon herself to propose to her beloved around the holidays, noting that “men should get engagement rings too” in the caption to her Instagram post, where the couple announcement their engagement! Since then, the two have already gone on a few trips, including one where Lindsey’s fit figure was on full display in a red bikini. Given how much fun it looks like the couple is having on their vacation, we cannot wait to see what this athletic power couple shares next! You can see Lindsey’s white cutout swimsuit and more stars wearing the trend in the gallery above.