Lindsey Vonn Rocks Black Bikini During Mexico Vacation With Fiancé P.K. Subban: Watch

Lindsey Vonn is far from the snow slopes! The Olympic skier stunned in the perfect resort ensemble — black bikini and matching kimono — while doing a power walk on Mexico’s first Nobu hotel.

Retirement looks good on Lindsey Vonn. The 35-year-old alpine ski racer, who earned a gold medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics and won four World Cup championships before retiring in 2019, proved that she’s maintained her athletic physique amid a vacation in Mexico! The Olympic skier showed off her lean legs and toned abs while doing a power strut in a black bikini and breezy kimono, to the tune of Stan Getz and João Gilberto’s “The Girl From Ipanema” (also featuring Astrud Gilberto). Lindsey shared the Instagram Reels clip on Aug. 14.

“> 6ft,” Lindsey captioned her catwalk video, perhaps poking fun at the fact that she’s not six feet tall (but still stands quite high at 5’10”). Lindsay filmed the video at her current accommodations, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. Yes, fun fact: Nobu, a favorite place for celebrities to eat sushi, also owns a hotel chain. This particular hotel is located on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula!

Lindsey is enjoying her luxurious getaway with her fiancé, National Hockey League star P.K. Subban! The 31-year-old player for the New Jersey Devils tried to copy Lindsay’s bikini power walk (minus the bikini), but the attempt ended in a tumble on the hotel property, as you can see in the clip above. “Turns out @lindseyvonn is better at this than I am…,” P.K. teased in the caption.

P.K. did pull off a different feat amid the vacation, though: surprising his fiancée with a Mariachi band while dining by the sea, which Lindsay shared on her Instagram Story on Aug. 14. “He surprised me!! One year since he asked me to marry him,” Lindsay captioned the clip of her romantic meal, adding heart-eyes and red heart emojis. Lindsay is also vacationing with “great friends,” Uninterrupted founder Karin Kildow and Summit’s director of community Rebecca Reardon, whom she featured in another vacation-related Instagram post.

Just because Lindsey is retired from professional skiing and can take off to Mexico, doesn’t mean she’s slacking in her workouts — obviously! In July of 2020, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY spoke with the Olympic medalist’s personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, who shared a workout to get the toned legs you see above. Get the full regimen here, which includes all the classic moves: deadlifts, squats, hip thrust, lateral lunges and Bulgarian split squats with hops.