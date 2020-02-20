Lindsey Vonn Poses In A Red Bikini On The Beach & Fiancé P.K. Subban Gushes Over Her ‘Crazy Glutes’

Lindsey Vonn’s fiancé P.K. Subban couldn’t get enough of her latest bikini pic, and totally flirted with her in the comments when he saw how good she looked in her two-piece.

Lindsey Vonn says she has a “project” in the works that she’s keeping hush-hush, but fiancé P.K. Subban isn’t keeping how he feels about her private! The pro hockey player, 30, left a flirty comment on Lindsey’s latest hot Instagram, a pic of the Olympian, 35, flaunting her behind in a teeny bikini, and P.K. very much appreciated it. “CRAZZZZY glutes❤️🔥👀👅,” he commented on the photo shortly after it went up on Instagram. Lindsey hasn’t responded to her fiancé’s suggestive emojis, but her fans all thought his thirst was hilarious. “PK knows wazzup!” one follower commented.

You have to agree with P.K. when you see Lindsey’s bikini pic below. The fiery red two-piece featured a ruffled, strapless top, and cheeky bottoms that revealed her gorgeous legs and behind. The Olympic skier is looking over her shoulder with her long, blonde hair whipped over her shoulder, while her adorable dog, Lucy, hangs out with her on the beach. No doubt about it, especially after seeing his comment; Lindsey and P.K. are head over heels in love with each other. The couple got engaged in August 2019, after he popped the question in private with an emerald ring (her fave).

“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned—well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up,” P.K. told Vogue in August.

Lindsey actually wasn’t the only one to get a special ring. She proposed to P.K, too! She broke the news on Instagram on Christmas Day, writing, “on our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings, too, and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”