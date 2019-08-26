Lindsey Vonn looked gorgeous on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26 when she showed off her new engagement ring from fiance, P.K. Subban.

Lindsey Vonn, 34, arrived at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey on August 26 when she showed off her brand new, stunning engagement ring from her fiance, P.K. Subban, 30. The happy couple looked fabulous on the red carpet as Lindsey was beaming from ear to ear. Her ring is a massive green emerald with two diamonds on either side of the massive stone. The emerald is set in a very thin gold band, making this ring super unique but classic at the same time.

Lindsey’s green bling popped against her black ensemble as she opted to wear a gorgeous black mini dress. Lindsey’s black mini wrap Afffair dress featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the sleeves of the frock were huge and sheer. Cinching in her tiny waist was a huge thick black leather woven belt, while the rest of the silky dress was super short. She paired the dress with a sexy pair of over-the-knee black metallic suede Afffair boots.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Devils hockey player, P.K., opted for some color when he rocked a burnt red suit. He rocked a long trench coat with matching skinny jeans, a black turtleneck sweater, and patent leather black pointy-toed boots.

The couple has been dating for two years and P.K. just popped the question on August 14 while Lindsey was at home, they told Vogue. As for why he chose such an unconventional ring, P.K. admitted to the magazine that he picked it out for her because her favorite color is green – how sweet is that?