Wendy Williams Not A Fan Of Lindsey Vonn Proposing To P.K. Subban : Hell No, I’m Old Fashioned

While Wendy Williams is all about equality, she doesn’t believe women should have to propose to men. The host’s admission came on Jan. 8 when she reacted to Lindsey Vonn’s Christmas Day proposal to fiance P.K. Subban.

Wendy Williams is “old fashioned” when it comes to marriage proposals. The host, 55, made the admission on her show Wednesday morning while discussing Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban‘s second engagement. The retired Olympic skier proposed to the pro hockey player on Christmas Day to celebrate equality. — This was after he got down on one knee in August. But, Wendy isn’t a fan.

“There is no way in hell — no, no!,” she said in reaction to the news. The talk show host was off through the holiday season, so she’s just catching up on all of the “Hot Topics” that occurred during her break. “I mean, I get it, we want equal pay… we want everything to be equal,” she admitted. “But, there are a few things.. you know, I can’t stand a period and the menopause, but you don’t have that, men.”

Wendy — who filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr. last April — later noted that she considers herself “old fashioned” in the sense that a man should propose to a woman, not the other way around. She polled her audience about it and received mixed reviews.

Lindsey shared the news that she proposed to P.K. in a family photo on Christmas Day.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!!” she wrote in the caption of a photo that showed off the silver ring she proposed to P.K. with. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me…and he said yes. We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings, too, and this is what PK deserves,” Lindsey gushed, adding, “Can’t wait to marry you babe.” The Olympian also included the hashtags #merrychristmas, #happyanniversary, #equality and #raisethebar.

(Photo credit: Lindsey Vonn/Instagram)

Lindsey and P.K. began dating at the end of 2017, but did not go public with their relationship until June 2018. They posed for photos together at that year’s CMT Awards, which marked their red carpet debut as a couple.

Before P.K., Lindsey famously dated pro golfer Tiger Woods from 2013 until 2015. She was previously married to fellow Olympic skier, Thomas Vonn from 2007 until 2011.