P.K. Subban: 5 Things To Know About Hockey Player Who Lindsey Vonn Proposed To

P.K. Subban got a special surprise on Christmas Day — his fiancee, Lindsey Vonn, proposed to HIM! As these two celebrate the exciting news, here’s more to know about the NHL star.

Who needs a gold medal or the Stanley Cup when you’ve got a ring around your finger? Lindsey Vonn, 35, and P.K. Subban, 30, got engaged for the SECOND time on Christmas Day 2019. This time, it was Lindsey who popped the question, four months after P.K. initially proposed back in August. The skier confirmed the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of P.K. showing off the ring that she gave him. Now, they BOTH have engagement rings on their fingers! Here’s more to know about P.K.:

1. He’s Canadian. Pernell-Karl Sylvester “P. K.” Subban was born in Toronto, Ontario. His parents are both Caribbean immigrants. His father moved from Jamaica to Sudbury, ON, in the 1970s, the same time his mother, Maria, relocated from Montserrat to Hamilton, Ontario. P.K. grew up in Toronto and played for the Belleville Bulls during his junior career. The Montreal Canadiens drafted him at the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. After playing his last junior game in 2009, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal.

He made his NHL debut in 2010. He bounced in-between the Canadiens and their development team, the Hamilton Bulldogs until joining the NHL team full-time in 2011. He played with Montreal until the team traded him to the Nashville Predators in 2016. The Preds traded him to the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 off-season.

2. He and Lindsey were officially together for less than two years when they first got engaged. The couple first met at – of all places – the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. The connection started while P.K. chatted with Lindsey and her younger sister at the event. “Karin’s the one who was working really, really hard for me,” P.K. laughs. “I was obviously interested in wanting to talk to Lindsey. But at the time, she was already dating [someone else], so I couldn’t really speak to her.” After Lindsey became single, P.K. took his shot – and the rest was history.

“After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though,” she told Vogue. “He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.” The couple’s official anniversary, though, is in December 2017 (Lindsey said that she popped the question on their two year anniversary).

3. Family means a lot to him. On P.K.’s official website, he has a section where he gives love to his mom, dad, and four siblings. “This is my dad, AKA Big Karl. He is the definition of a family man, has the biggest heart, and is all about giving back to those in need.” “Meet Mama Subban. She holds down the fort, keeps this family together and pretty much runs the show.” “This is Nastassia. She’s my eldest sister, and she also runs my foundation!” “Meet Tasha. Even before she became an educator, she helped teach me how to skate and even let me use her figure skates my first time on the ice.”

4. His brothers are also hockey stars. “This is my brother Malcolm. He currently plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights,” P.K. says on his website. Malcolm Subban, 25, is a goaltender for the Vegas Knights and nearly won the Stanley Cup with the Knights. The youngest Subban child, Jordan, 24, is currently a free agent. He previously played in the American Hockey League for the Utica Comets, the Ontario Reign and the Toronto Marlies.

5. P.K. is known for her personality on and off the rink. P.K. is known for a hard-hitting play style and a “colorful” personality that has drawn some criticism from hockey’s old guard. “A lot of things are said about me,” he told ESPN in 2017. “None of that stuff ever really bothered me. I’m not that self-absorbed where I think everybody on the planet is going to love me or love everything about me.”

“You’re going to have people disagree. They may not think how I play the game is the right way. Or they may not think everything I do is truly authentic and real, but that’s just life. What are you going to do? All you do is continue to work on yourself every day as a player and as a person, and that’s it.”