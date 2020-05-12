Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie, Halsey & More Bikini Queens Of Quarantine

With nothing to do but stay home, so many stars have used quarantine as an excuse to lounge in their lavish backyards in bikinis. See Kylie Jenner and more in their sexy swimsuits here!

Quarantine regulations amidst the coronavirus mean that celebrities aren’t able to take their usual fancy vacations right now, but that hasn’t stopped many of them from finding time to soak up the sun in their bikinis at home! Kylie Jenner spent some of her quarantine at her mom, Kris Jenner’s, lavish home in Palm Springs, and she posted several swimsuit pics and videos on social media during her getaway. Of course, she was joined by daughter, Stormi Webster, for the trip (which was in driving distance). In one Instagram Story video, she wore a hot pink, two-piece swimsuit while holding Stormi in her arms, and in another sexy video, she sprayed herself with tanning oil while lounging by the pool in a black bathing suit.

Larsa Pippen, 45, has also been slaying the swimsuit game while quarantined. The hot mom-of-four is often posting bikini pics on her Instagram, and she’s been at it during her time in isolation. In one video, Larsa wore a royal blue two-piece, which was styled like a sports bra on top. Her incredible figure was front and center in the sexy ensemble. Larsa admitted that she’s working on “getting in shape” while spending all this time at home, and whatever she’s doing is clearly working!

On May 9, Halsey also jumped on the quarantine bikini train. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a polka-dotted two-piece. The bottoms were high-waisted on the sides, but held together with just strings. In her gorgeous pic, Halsey went makeup-free and showed off her natural glow, with a headband in her cropped hair. “Swipe for cozy home vibes,” she captioned the image. Fans loved the natural-looking photo and raved over how amazing the singer looked.

So many stars are lucky to have lavish pool in their backyards to enjoy while stuck at home — and that includes Kaia Gerber. She posted photos of herself wearing a skimpy black bikini while swimming underwater in her pool. Her slender, model frame was on display in the series of pictures, which showed her gliding through the water perfectly.

Hannah Brown spent the beginning of her quarantine in Florida with her ex, Tyler Cameron, and his friends. With the beach down the street and a pool in the backyard, the group’s ‘quarantine crew’ spent a lot of time in their swimsuits. However, even once she returned home to Alabama, Hannah has still been showing off her bikini bod on Instagram. In one pic, she wore a blue and white, tie-dye swimsuit, and planted a kiss right on her dog while hanging out beside the pool.

Finally, there’s super hot mom, Jessica Simpson. On April 26, she posted a photo of herself soaking up some rays while laying in the family’s pool. For the swim session, she wore a sexy black bikini. The tanning break was meant to be a brief escape from her three kids, but unfortunately, the peace didn’t last long! “Attempted gettin’ some sun and my son smacked a home run from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face,” she captioned the pic. Well, at least she still looked great!

The weather is only getting warmer, and it’s unclear how much longer these stay-at-home regulations will be in place, so we can likely expect even more amazing celeb bikini pics on social media in the weeks to come. There’s certainly been no shortage of Instagram content from our favorite stars during this time — and these photos are the proof!





