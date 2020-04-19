Kaia Gerber is certainly making the most of the California sunshine! The model went for a dip while quarantined in her mansion.

Model Kaia Gerber, 18, went for a dip on Saturday, April 18, while quarantined amid the coronavirus outbreak. The teen has been self-isolating in her Malibu home, and took to Instagram to show off her enviable figure in a series of swimming snaps. Captioned simply with a waving emoji, the four photos show Kaia swimming in the crystal blue water of her pool, in a barely-there black bikini. It’s clear she’s been making most of the warm California weather!

The daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber also wore her brunette tresses out, offering some serious mermaid vibes. However it hasn’t all been fun in the sun while in lockdown: Kaia has also been doing good by fostering puppies! On April 11, she was spotted picking up another four-legged friend with her dad Rande. The model showed off her toned abs while wearing a gray crop top and jeans during the outing and picked up the dog through the Labelle Foundation in Los Angeles, CA.

Shortly after the pick up, Kaia took to her Instagram story to share a series of videos and pics with the new adorable furball. “@thelabellefoundation helped me foster this little girl,” she captioned a clip that showed her petting the sleeping pup. On Mar. 24, Kaia showed off similar posts that revealed two sweet puppies she fostered before her latest one. In one of the pics, they could be seen puttering around the house and in the caption, she revealed she got them both because they were from the same family.

“Couldn’t separate the brothers,” it read. She also used one of the other pic’s captions to promote the foundation and encourage her followers to foster their own puppies. “Now is a great time to foster a puppy in need!” she wrote. “Reach out if your living/financial situation allows.”

In addition to fostering puppies, Kaia has been promoting ways for her followers to help hospitals get the PPE equipment they need, including N95 masks, gloves, and gowns. She provided a swipe up link so people could donate funds to doctors at NYU Langone Hospital. She’s also been having fun during quarantine by joining TikTok to post videos of their popular challenges.