7 Stars Still Rocking Swimsuits In Fall 2020: Nicole Scherzinger, Elizabeth Hurley & More

The temperatures may be dropping, but these ladies are still soaking up the sun! Even though it’s fall, famous women from Nicole Scherzinger to Elizabeth Hurley are still strutting their stuff in swimsuits, making their fans long for warmer temperatures and sunnier days. All the while, their style has been super on point.

Whether they are lounging by the pool, or hitting the beach, these famous women love to feel like their most flawless self in swimsuits. From bikinis, to one-pieces, and various styles in between, there’s no stopping these women from wearing swimsuits during autumn. Check out the snaps of the stars rocking swimsuits in fall!

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger was more than ready to ring in the autumn season on October 27. The former Pussycat Dolls member strut her stuff on the beach wearing a red and white striped strapless bikini. Nicole looked so fit and totally at peace in the serene setting. “Goodbye summer…hello fall,” she captioned the two photos, adding a few emojis along with her words.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley has always been such a swimsuit queen, no matter what season. On Nov. 4, she let fans know that her namesake swimwear line was having a sale by sharing an Instagram stories photo wearing a coral bikini with a multi-strand hipline on the bottom. She initially shared the photo in the sexy suit on Aug. 15, writing “Another day, another bikini” while promoting Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Now she’s reminding fans that they can score that same gorgeous piece of swimwear at 30 percent off. Hooray for fall!

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo created the perfect poolside look for fall. In her October 18 Instagram post, the stunner sported a high-waisted black bikini with a sweater overtop! Olivia looked so relaxed as she chilled out by the pool and read a good book with her little puppy by her side. Olivia seriously showed fans the best way to still keep with season and rock swimwear at the same time!

Kim, Kourtney, & Khloe Kardashian

☀️ Girls just wanna have sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/1jFfva1rrV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2020

Sisters who rock swimsuits together stay together! Following her 40th birthday bash, Kim Kardashian shared the above photo with her two sisters — Kourtney and Khloe — rocking string bikinis during Kim’s 40th birthday trip to Tahiti! Khloe channeled her wild side, wearing a leopard print two-piece, while Kim worked an olive green bikini. Kourtney looked incredible, sporting a zebra print bikini.

Britney Spears

Finally, the undisputed queen of rocking bikinis! Britney Spears has made it a habit of showing off her favorite two-pieces on Instagram — and we don’t blame her! The princess of pop has looked so good in practically every single swimsuit she’s sported. “I wasn’t sure which bathing suit to wear on my trip,” she began the caption to her October 19 post, adding, “so I said why not give them all a go.” We loved Brit’s mini-fashion show and as the season goes on, we hope to see more!