Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy Bikini to Lounge By The Pool: Plus 4 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Pics

Olivia Culpo shared some incredibly gorgeous photos of herself posing in a flattering black bikini while hanging out with her adorable pooch. Check out these and more of her best swimsuit looks here.

Olivia Culpo, 28, was taking in the nice weather on Oct. 19 and looking great while doing so by wearing an eye-catching black bikini! The brunette beauty posed while showing off a black bikini under a tan, black, red, and white open sweater as she confidently laid on a lounge chair in one snapshot from one of her latest Instagram posts. She paired the look with sunglasses and had her incredibly cute pooch, Oliver, sitting with her in the memorable moment.

She also attached funny photos of herself chasing and picking up her dog in between some trees while wearing the same look and explained the meaning behind them in the caption. “Was feeling cute today until I had to scale a cliff to save my dog 😅😂,” she wrote.

Olivia’s most recent swimsuit pics are definitely flattering but they’re not the first ones she’s shared with her fans over the past few months. The fashion influencer is known for sharing amazing photos of herself rocking sizzling bathing suit looks on a regular basis and we’re reminiscing on some of our favorites below.

Almost two months before she rocked her black bikini, she flaunted a bright red one. She got cheeky in the choice above while enjoying some drinks and taking photos with a waterproof camera outside. I lost all of the photos in my phone so I’m going to start carrying around this guy instead📸#nobackupneeded #waterproof,: she captioned the pics, which can be seen above.

On Aug. 10, she posted the above pics of herself smiling in a maroon bikini with a long green skirt wrapped around her waist. She was holding a tray of food as her long locks were pulled back into a ponytail and went barefoot. Her sweet dog also made an appearance in this post!

It was bath time for her furry friend Oliver in the next swimsuit pic, which was posted on July 19. Olivia held the four-legged bundle of joy as she donned a black bikini choice and gave a sad look to the camera. “For the record Oliver does NOT like bath time,” she explained alongside the snapshot.

The final swimsuit of Olivia’s we’re looking back on is a simple but stylish white one in the pic above. She was laying back on lounge float in the pool while wearing the two-piece and was holding a glass of wine. “Wine not,” she cleverly captioned the photo while adding a wine glass emoji.