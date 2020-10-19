See Pics
Hollywood Life

Olivia Culpo Rocks A Sexy Bikini to Lounge By The Pool: Plus 4 More Of Her Hottest Swimsuit Pics

Olivia Culpo
MEGA
Models Olivia Culpo, Daniela Braga, Devon Windsor and her sister Alex Windsor hit the beach in Miami to film a reality TV show. The models were showing off their curves while taking a cool down from the Miami heat in the ocean Pictured: Olivia Culpo,Olivia Culpo Devon Windsor Daniela Braga Alex Windsor Ref: SPL1604961 201017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Culpo stands out in a red bikini as she hits the beach with model Devon Windsor in Miami. 28 Mar 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo; Devon Windsor. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA389712_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Palm Springs, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo visits Palm Springs for a private desert photoshoot. The model and former beauty queen posed in a red and white striped bikini, and carried a clear blue pool float prop.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 8 JULY 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Olivia Culpo, Danielle Herrington, Kate Bock, and Jasmine Sanders pose at a photoshoot for Peroni on the beach.Pictured: Olivia CulpoBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: VAEM / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Olivia Culpo shared some incredibly gorgeous photos of herself posing in a flattering black bikini while hanging out with her adorable pooch. Check out these and more of her best swimsuit looks here.

Olivia Culpo, 28, was taking in the nice weather on Oct. 19 and looking great while doing so by wearing an eye-catching black bikini! The brunette beauty posed while showing off a black bikini under a tan, black, red, and white open sweater as she confidently laid on a lounge chair in one snapshot from one of her latest Instagram posts. She paired the look with sunglasses and had her incredibly cute pooch, Oliver, sitting with her in the memorable moment.

She also attached funny photos of herself chasing and picking up her dog in between some trees while wearing the same look and explained the meaning behind them in the caption. “Was feeling cute today until I had to scale a cliff to save my dog 😅😂,” she wrote.

Olivia’s most recent swimsuit pics are definitely flattering but they’re not the first ones she’s shared with her fans over the past few months. The fashion influencer is known for sharing amazing photos of herself rocking sizzling bathing suit looks on a regular basis and we’re reminiscing on some of our favorites below.

Almost two months before she rocked her black bikini, she flaunted a bright red one. She got cheeky in the choice above while enjoying some drinks and taking photos with a waterproof camera outside. I lost all of the photos in my phone so I’m going to start carrying around this guy instead📸#nobackupneeded #waterproof,: she captioned the pics, which can be seen above.

On Aug. 10, she posted the above pics of herself smiling in a maroon bikini with a long green skirt wrapped around her waist. She was holding a tray of food as her long locks were pulled back into a ponytail and went barefoot. Her sweet dog also made an appearance in this post!

View this post on Instagram

For the record Oliver does NOT like bath time 🛀

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

It was bath time for her furry friend Oliver in the next swimsuit pic, which was posted on July 19. Olivia held the four-legged bundle of joy as she donned a black bikini choice and gave a sad look to the camera. “For the record Oliver does NOT like bath time,” she explained alongside the snapshot.

View this post on Instagram

Wine not 🍷

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

The final swimsuit of Olivia’s we’re looking back on is a simple but stylish white one in the pic above. She was laying back on lounge float in the pool while wearing the two-piece and was holding a glass of wine. “Wine not,” she cleverly captioned the photo while adding a wine glass emoji.